Financial Statements Of The Government Of NZ For The 5 Months Ended 30 November 2021
Thursday, 27 January 2022, 10:46 am
Press Release: The Treasury
Interim Financial Statements of the Government of New
Zealand for the 5 months ended 30 November 2021.
https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2201/FSG_5_months_to_end_Nov_2021.pdf
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
National Party leader Christopher Luxon is being allowed to get away with murder. Luxon is not being challenged over his repeated assertions that the rest of the world has enjoyed ready access to rapid antigen tests (aka RATS) for a year, so why aren’t we? In fact, the reality across the Tasman for the past month has seen a colossal shambles unfold over (a) the availability and (b) the affordability of these tests. RATS have become a case of panic buying on steroids. Amid reports of price gouging, stock-piling, socially inequitable access and empty shelves... More>>