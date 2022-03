Financial Statements Of The Government Of New Zealand For The 7 Months Ending 31 January 2022

Please find attached a copy of the Financial Statements of the Government of New Zealand for the seven months ending 31 January 2022.

Riot police this afternoon started pushing into the area of protest inside the grounds of Parliament, clearing tents around the bottom of the Parliamentary Library lawn. Loudspeaker messages continually told protestors that Parliament grounds are closed and people will be trespassed...









The protest encampment at Parliament long ago ceased to have any rational purpose beyond perpetuating its own existence. Social media has already condemned the way the protesters have put their children in harm’s way, and used them as human shields to deter and impede the clearance operation. It is hard to see (a) how this can end without the use of substantial force and yet (b) how the Police have any alternative but to move the protest encampment off Parliament grounds and adjacent streets. It seems unlikely the protest will be ended for good today, but reportedly “considerable ground” has been made by the Police...