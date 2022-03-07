ACT Will Support Russia Sanctions Bill
Monday, 7 March 2022, 5:00 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“The ACT Party will support the Russia Sanctions Bill
that will be introduced in Parliament on Wednesday, if
anything it should happen sooner,” says ACT Deputy Leader
and Foreign Affairs spokesperson Brooke van
Velden.
“The situation in Ukraine is devastating,
ACT would support this Bill going through the House
tomorrow.
“The Government has been too slow to act.
We have seen the Russia Sanctions Bill and support it. We
believe action should have been taken last
week.
“While we are generally opposed to Parliament
using urgency – in this case it is urgent, and it is
warranted.”
