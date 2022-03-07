ACT Will Support Russia Sanctions Bill

“The ACT Party will support the Russia Sanctions Bill that will be introduced in Parliament on Wednesday, if anything it should happen sooner,” says ACT Deputy Leader and Foreign Affairs spokesperson Brooke van Velden.

“The situation in Ukraine is devastating, ACT would support this Bill going through the House tomorrow.

“The Government has been too slow to act. We have seen the Russia Sanctions Bill and support it. We believe action should have been taken last week.

“While we are generally opposed to Parliament using urgency – in this case it is urgent, and it is warranted.”

© Scoop Media

