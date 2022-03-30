Not Another Minimum Wage Hike!
Wednesday, 30 March 2022, 8:54 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“As if small businesses haven’t had a tough enough
time as it is, the Government is piling a bit more misery on
them with another minimum wage hike on Friday,” says
ACT’s Small Business spokesperson Chris
Baillie.
“There is a dearth of experience running a
business in the Labour Government and it is decisions like
this that make it evident.
“With a recession looming
the Government shouldn’t be imposing more costs on
businesses.
“The Government needs to stop pandering
to the unions, reassess its agenda, and think of the New
Zealand public. If business is doing well, the whole country
will do well.
“If the Government wants wages to rise
then businesses need to be able to make a profit. Instead
they continue to make it harder and harder with minimum wage
increases, more public holidays, so-called Fair Pay
Agreements, a taxpayer-fueled employment insurance scheme,
watered down 90 day trials and increased sick
leave.
“ACT would put a moratorium on minimum wage
increases. It’s simply unaffordable and businesses need
certainty now more than
ever.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
Uh oh. In an embarrassing case of counting chickens prematurely, the government had sent a delegation to Hollywood to capitalise on the expected Oscar coronation of The Power of the Dog. In the end, the film got only one win – Jane Campion as Best Director - from its twelve nominations. Could be wrong, but I think that makes it the first film since The Graduate ( 55 years ago!) to take home the Best Director award and nothing else. In fact, considering how Dune cleaned up the technical awards, Campion was possibly fortunate that the Academy had, in its infinite wisdom, chosen to exclude Dune director Denis Villeneuve from the Best Director category... More>>