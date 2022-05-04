Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Health Minister’s ‘plan’ Yet Another Working Group

Wednesday, 4 May 2022, 9:53 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

After months of denying that ballooning hospital waitlists were even a problem, a panicked Health Minister today announced Labour’s big solution – a ‘high-powered’ taskforce, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says.

“Despite the urgency of the situation, with thousands of patients waiting more than four months for their first appointment with a specialist and 50,000 women overdue for their mammograms, the Government’s so-called ‘plan’ is nothing more than an announcement of an announcement – with the actual plan not expected until September.

“Whenever Labour realise they’ve failed to deliver, their only move seems to be announcing another working group, and promising they are working on it.

“When National handed over to Labour in October 2017, there were 954 people waiting more than four months for a first specialist assessment. When Covid arrived in Feb 2020 this number had ballooned to 14,787.

“This increase is not due to Covid, but mismanagement by the Labour Government.

“Keeping wait lists down is a core job for a competent Health Minister and in throwing a hospital pass to a working group, he is abdicating his responsibility.

“Just as worrying is the Minister’s suggestion that people will be bumped off surgery waiting lists to try physiotherapy instead – something that is often a requirement before you even get on a surgical waiting list.

“If the Minister can’t even do his core job of delivering health services to New Zealanders on time, how can New Zealanders trust him with a multi-billion dollar restructure.

“Unfortunately, this is what happens when an incompetent, ideologically-driven Minister puts all his focus and money on a health restructure in the middle of a global pandemic.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Political Can-kicking, And The “Louie Louie” Saga


One of the more infuriating aspects of the current political debate is the way the National Party says it would be more rigorous, and more thriftily efficient in running social programmes that - left to its own devices – a National government would never have funded at all in the first place. From mental health to education, National is posturing as an inherently better manager of stuff that it totally neglected to do when it had the chance...
More>>



 
 

Infrastructure Commission: NZ’s First Infrastructure Strategy Sets A Path For A Thriving Aotearoa
The New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga says New Zealand’s first long-term Infrastructure Strategy, sets a vision for how New Zealand’s infrastructure can lay a foundation for the people... More>>



Budget 2022: Invests To Keep Kiwi Kids In Class And Learning
The Government is committed to improving student attendance at school and kura, Education Minister Chris Hipkins and Associate Education Minister Jan Tinetti said in a pre-Budget announcement today... More>>

Government: Council Ownership Of Waters Entities Confirmed
The Government has confirmed local council ownership and strengthened local voice by accepting the vast majority of the Three Waters Working Group recommendations on representation... More>>

ALSO:



PM Speech: New Zealand US Business Summit
Can I please acknowledge our co-chairs today Fran O’Sullivan and Michael Barnett. US Ambassador to New Zealand Tom Udall. The Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor... More>>


Government: Port Safety Under The Spotlight
The health and safety practices at our nation’s ports will be investigated as part of a range of actions taken by the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety in response to two deaths in the space of a week... More>>



TradeMe: Rents Follow Inflation’s Lead And Grow By 7 Per Cent
The national median weekly rent jumped 7 per cent year-on-year to reach $575 in March, matching the record-high annual inflation growth in Q1 reported by the Reserve Bank last week, according to Trade Me’s latest March Rental Price Index... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 