Driver Licencing Support Another Broken Promise

Wednesday, 4 May 2022, 1:40 pm
Today’s Government announcement on driver licensing support shows little progress on their 2017 election promise and fails to address the growing driver licence wait times, National’s Social Development and Employment spokesperson Louise Upston and Transport spokesperson Simeon Brown say.

“Labour has failed to deliver on their 2017 promise to provide five hours of professional driving lessons, a defensive driving course and free licence testing to senior secondary school students,” Louise Upston says.

“The Government have been consistently told by officials that not having a driver's licence is a major factor in locking out young people from employment opportunities.

“Not only have they not provided the universal support they promised in 2017, but this failure has occurred at a time when young people and job seekers have needed support the most.

“In the four years since Labour’s 2017 promise, 60,000 more people have moved onto the Jobseeker benefit.”

“Today’s announcement also fails to address that waiting times to sit licence tests which have blown out in the last five years,” Simeon Brown says.

“Labour will continue to use Covid as a scapegoat, even though waiting times to sit a driver licence have increased dramatically in 2019 and have only got worse since then.

“This is simply more spin and will fail to deliver tangible results.”

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Political Can-kicking, And The “Louie Louie” Saga


One of the more infuriating aspects of the current political debate is the way the National Party says it would be more rigorous, and more thriftily efficient in running social programmes that - left to its own devices – a National government would never have funded at all in the first place. From mental health to education, National is posturing as an inherently better manager of stuff that it totally neglected to do when it had the chance...
More>>



 
 

Budget 22: New Fiscal Rules To Be Put In Place
Finance Minister Grant Robertson has unveiled new fiscal rules to ensure New Zealand continues to maintain a world-leading Government financial position... More>>

Infrastructure Commission: NZ’s First Infrastructure Strategy Sets A Path For A Thriving Aotearoa
The New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga says New Zealand’s first long-term Infrastructure Strategy, sets a vision for how New Zealand’s infrastructure can lay a foundation for the people... More>>



Budget 2022: Invests To Keep Kiwi Kids In Class And Learning
The Government is committed to improving student attendance at school and kura, Education Minister Chris Hipkins and Associate Education Minister Jan Tinetti said in a pre-Budget announcement today... More>>

Winstin Peters: Mallard's Precinct Decision Loses The Plot
I have found out that the Speaker of the House, Trevor Mallard, has trespassed me from parliament grounds for a period of two years.
This dictatorial behaviour by Mallard, supported by Labour, should be reserved for third world banana republics... More>>


PM Speech: New Zealand US Business Summit
Can I please acknowledge our co-chairs today Fran O’Sullivan and Michael Barnett. US Ambassador to New Zealand Tom Udall. The Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor... More>>


Government: Port Safety Under The Spotlight
The health and safety practices at our nation’s ports will be investigated as part of a range of actions taken by the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety in response to two deaths in the space of a week... More>>

