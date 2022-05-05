Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

ACT Backs AG’s Call For Greater Accountability Of COVID Spending

Thursday, 5 May 2022, 10:26 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“ACT is supporting the Auditor-General’s request for the Government to properly front up to taxpayers about their relentless spending of the COVID-19 slush fund,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

In a letter to Treasury Chief Executive Caralee McLiesh dated 4 May 2022, the AG expressed concerns about the accountability for spending of the fund, citing the immense scale of the fund, the extraordinary decisions being made, and the massive implications on public debt for years to come.

“Billions and billions of taxpayer dollars have been dished out under the pretence of ‘COVID related spending’. In reality it is nothing but a slush fund for Labour’s ideological pet projects and has contributed to a domino effect of domestic inflation that is making Kiwi’s poorer.

“$515 million on school lunches, $26.6 million for cameras on fishing boats and the day we went into lockdown it announced $17.1 million from the fund for ‘creative spaces to support participation in the arts.’

“The Government has never bothered to explain how the COVID fund related to COVID, they have just treated it as their pet project slush fund.

“While New Zealanders are having to cut their budgets left, right and centre, Labour has taken an extra $2,138 in tax from the average New Zealander which is being blown on whatever project they can find.

“ACT stands for real change, that would include dumping the bright-line capital gains tax completely, giving a $2,000 tax cut to someone on the average wage, scrapping the 39 per cent envy tax, and restoring interest deductibility.

“Hardworking New Zealanders are making the tough decisions to stay afloat. It’s time the Government supported them and did the same.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Political Can-kicking, And The “Louie Louie” Saga


One of the more infuriating aspects of the current political debate is the way the National Party says it would be more rigorous, and more thriftily efficient in running social programmes that - left to its own devices – a National government would never have funded at all in the first place. From mental health to education, National is posturing as an inherently better manager of stuff that it totally neglected to do when it had the chance...
More>>



 
 


Government: Unemployment At Record Low
Unemployment has remained at a record low, with more people in work and higher wages due to the Government’s actions to support the economy during the Omicron outbreak and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine... More>>

Budget 22: New Fiscal Rules To Be Put In Place
Finance Minister Grant Robertson has unveiled new fiscal rules to ensure New Zealand continues to maintain a world-leading Government financial position... More>>

Infrastructure Commission: NZ’s First Infrastructure Strategy Sets A Path For A Thriving Aotearoa
The New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga says New Zealand’s first long-term Infrastructure Strategy, sets a vision for how New Zealand’s infrastructure can lay a foundation for the people... More>>


Parliament: Five Trespass Orders Withdrawn
To date, 151 trespass notices have been issued in relation to the occupation. Of this number, 144 were for people arrested by Police during the occupation... More>>


PM Speech: New Zealand US Business Summit
Can I please acknowledge our co-chairs today Fran O’Sullivan and Michael Barnett. US Ambassador to New Zealand Tom Udall. The Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor... More>>


Government: Port Safety Under The Spotlight
The health and safety practices at our nation’s ports will be investigated as part of a range of actions taken by the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety in response to two deaths in the space of a week... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 