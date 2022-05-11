2022 Register Of Pecuniary And Other Specified Interests Presented
Wednesday, 11 May 2022, 10:19 pm
Press Release: NZ House of Representatives
The 2022 Register of Pecuniary and Other Specified
Interests of Members of Parliament was presented in the
House today. It contains a summary of members’ interests
as at 31 January 2022.
The Speaker of the House, Rt
Hon Trevor Mallard, said that since 2005 Standing Orders
have provided a system for members of Parliament to register
their interests, such as assets, debts, and gifts they have
received. The Register is comprised of 14 categories of
declarable interests, each covered by specific
requirements.
The Register’s purpose is to record
members’ interests, to provide transparency, and to
strengthen public trust and confidence in parliamentary
processes and decision-making.
For a copy of the 2022
Register, visit the Parliament website at https://www.parliament.nz/en/mps-and-electorates/members-financial-interests/.
