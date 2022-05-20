Parliament

Chris Luxon Thanks Jacqui Dean For Her Contribution

Friday, 20 May 2022, 9:27 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

National Party Leader Christopher Luxon has paid tribute to Jacqui Dean for her long contribution to the National Party and her stellar service to New Zealand as a Member of Parliament and Minister.

“Jacqui has served Waitaki, New Zealanders and the National Party for 17 years and has done a tremendous job in that time.

“As MP for one of the largest geographic electorates, Jacqui has spent an immense amount of time representing all corners of her electorate and giving her constituents a voice in Wellington.

“Jacqui’s political career has been characterised by a spirit of public service. In the last National-led Government, she notably served as Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs and Minister for Small Business under Rt Hon Sir Bill English.

“As National’s current spokesperson for Conservation, I have seen Jacqui’s passion for preserving New Zealand’s outdoors for future generations. Her parliamentary experience and procedural knowledge has also made her an excellent Assistant Speaker.

“Jacqui, thank you for your contribution, service and commitment. We wish you all the very best.”

