Cycleway Rollout Continues At Pace

Wednesday, 25 May 2022, 9:21 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Aucklanders living in the Eastern Suburbs now have a safer journey into the central city with the completion of Section 2 of the Glen Innes to Tāmaki Drive Shared Path, a key component of Auckland’s growing green infrastructure.

The route between St Johns Road to Ōrākei Basin was opened today by Minister of Transport Michael Wood.

“The Government is upgrading New Zealand’s transport system to make it safer, greener, and more efficient for now and future generations to come,” Michael Wood said.

“Our Government’s commitment to infrastructure investment will continue to play a critical part in securing New Zealand’s economy and recovery from COVID-19.

“Delivering on projects such as this helps address our current infrastructure deficit while also meeting future needs caused by population growth and climate change.

“This shared path will encourage more people to cycle and walk, help prevent deaths and injuries on our roads, ease traffic congestion, and includes 800 meters of raised boardwalk through native bush.

“It provides a safe and convenient option for people on foot or bike with scenic views through Pourewa Valley and over the Eastern rail line. The path is designed to be accessible for a wide range of users, with low gradients and good lighting to extend hours of access.

“As a Government, we are taking climate change seriously by making our transport network more sustainable, and supporting people to transition to low emissions forms of transport. Building off our record investments in public transport and walking and cycling improvements, Budget 22 provided an additional $350 million to support Kiwis make cleaner transport choices.

“Through this investment, we can fund the rapid roll-out of at least an additional 100 km of safe urban cycleways to continue to build more connected networks at pace; create significant safety improvements in around 25 pedestrian areas, and support safer, greener, and healthier travel to 75-100 schools.

“There is strong public support across Auckland to move quickly on opening up streets for safe walking and cycleways. Alongside improving the frequency and reliability of public transport services, this helps unclog our streets, allowing goods and services to move around more efficiently, supporting greater productivity and building our country’s economic prosperity.

“I encourage all Aucklanders to come and experience this great, climate-friendly addition to our city,” Michael Wood said.

Gordon Campbell: On The Lessons From Australia’s Election


Australia’s new PM Anthony Albanese faces an obvious dilemma, barely before he gets his feet under the desk. Australia is the world’s leading exporter of coal. Will the new Labor government prioritise the jobs for Queensland/NSW workers in its mining-dependent communities - or will Labor start to get serious about climate change, and risk the inevitable political backlash from making a major shift into renewables..?
Government: New Zealand To Stay At Orange For Now
With New Zealand expecting to see Omicron cases rise during the winter, the Orange setting remains appropriate for managing this stage of the outbreak, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

Australian Election: Prime Minister Congratulates Anthony Albanese
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has congratulated Anthony Albanese and the Australian Labor Party on winning the Australian Federal election, and has acknowledged outgoing Prime Minister Scott Morrison... More>>

Government: Helps Supermarket Shoppers Get A Fair Deal
Urgent Budget night legislation to stop major supermarkets blocking competitors from accessing land for new stores has been introduced today, Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Dr David Clark said... More>>


Government: Independent Panel Appointed To Review Electoral Law
Justice Minister Kris Faafoi today announced appointments to the independent panel that will lead a review of New Zealand’s electoral law. “This panel, appointed by an independent panel of experts... More>>


Trade: Prime Minister To Visit United States
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is leading a trade mission to the United States this week as part of the Government’s reconnection strategy to support export growth and the return of tourists post COVID-19... More>>


National: Jacqui Dean To Retire From Parliament In 2023
Waitaki MP Jacqui Dean has announced that she will not be seeking re-election at the 2023 election. “I have advised the President and Leader of the National Party that I have decided not to put my name forward... More>>

