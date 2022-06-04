Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Government Delivers Greater Connections For New Lynn

Saturday, 4 June 2022, 4:57 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Michael Wood
Minister of Transport

Hon James Shaw
Minister of Climate Change

A new shared path in west Auckland means people can now enjoy a walk or bike ride directly from New Lynn to Avondale.

The New Lynn to Avondale Shared Path connects communities through shorter links between schools, town centres and public transport. The link will reduce the walk to Avondale Primary School for many locals.

“The Government is upgrading New Zealand’s transport system to make it safer, greener, and more efficient for now and future generations to come,” Michael Wood said.

“Our Government’s commitment to infrastructure investment will continue to play a critical part in securing New Zealand’s economy and recovery from COVID-19.

“Delivering on projects such as this helps address our current infrastructure deficit while also meeting future needs caused by population growth and climate change.

“This shared path will encourage more people to cycle and walk, help prevent deaths and injuries on our roads, ease traffic congestion, and features a boarded walkway from the Avondale Train Station to the town centre, connecting those walking, cycling or catching the bus to the town centre.

“The shared path links to Auckland growing comprehensive network of shared paths including the Waterview Shared Path, the Northwestern cycleway, and city centre networks. It will also connect with the Te Whau Pathway, which follows the west side of the Whau River in Avondale, and other local walking and cycling routes.”

“Our Government is committed to giving New Zealanders more options for how to get around cleanly and safely. This includes safer walking and cycling options, better public transport, or more affordable electric vehicles. Just like many other aspects of the Emissions Reduction Plan, tackling climate change by reducing transport emissions, comes with the very happy coincidence of making people’s lives better,” James Shaw said.

“I’m particularly pleased that this path will make walking and cycling to school safer, giving parents peace of mind that there is a safe alternative to getting stuck in school-run traffic.

“Budget 22 provided an additional $350 million to support Kiwis with this transition. Our Transport Choices package will help the rapid roll-out of at least an additional 100 km of safe urban cycleways to continue to build more connected networks at pace; create significant safety improvements in around 25 pedestrian areas, and support safer, greener, and healthier travel to 75-100 schools.

“As more people travel around on bikes we’ll see eased traffic congestion, a reduction in the environmental impact of travel, and improved health of people who cycle,” James Shaw said.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On New Zealand’s Surrender To The US, Plus A Playlist


Like a unicorn, New Zealand’s independent foreign policy is a fabulous creature – highly treasured, rarely seen but credited with magical healing powers. Some say that if judiciously applied, it could even bring peace between the warring parties in Ukraine. Yet right now, it is very difficult to see much trace of independence in our foreign policy...
More>>



 
 


LGNZ: Cabinet Decision To Remove Residential Addresses From Campaign Adverts A Win For Democracy
LGNZ’s advocacy and influence has pushed the Government to change the law that requires candidates to publish their residential address on electoral campaign advertisements... More>>


LGNZ: Marks Introduction Of First Three Waters Bill
The Water Services Entities Bill introduced to the House today marks an important milestone in the Three Waters Reform process. “Everyone agrees the way we deliver water services needs to change... More>>


Government: Response To Independent Pharmac Review
The Government has released its response to the recommendations of the final report of the independent Pharmac Review panel, welcoming its insights as well as Pharmac’s commitment to improve in its role for better health equity and outcomes for all New Zealanders... More>>

Electoral Commission: Voting Starts In The Tauranga By-election
Voting gets underway tomorrow in the Tauranga by-election to choose a new local member of Parliament. ‘If you’re enrolled in the Tauranga electorate, you can vote at an advance voting place from Saturday 4 June... More>>


Public Service Commission: Acting Director-General Of Health Appointed
The Deputy Public Service Commissioner has today announced the appointment of Dr Diana Sarfati as Acting Director-General of Health and Chief Executive, Ministry of Health... More>>



Productivity Commission: Calls For Black-box Immigration Policymaking To Be Made Transparent
The Productivity Commission today released its final findings and recommendations from its inquiry into New Zealand’s long-term immigration settings. “Immigration policy has profound effects on families, communities, businesses and those who aspire to call Aotearoa home... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 