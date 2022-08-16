Te Pūkenga’s Leadership Plan Misses The Mark

Te Pūkenga’s leadership consultation plan is big on spin but short on specifics, National’s Tertiary Education spokesperson Penny Simmonds says.

“Yesterday’s long-awaited document was a complete let-down. Te Pūkenga’s management had an opportunity to show real leadership and provide specific details on how the mega-merger was actually going to operate.

“Instead, we have a document that is thin on detail, riddled with idealistic language and provides none of the specifics that staff, learners, industry and local communities have been calling for.

“Most details on reshaping the sector - including the futures of staff and specific training programmes - have been kicked to touch until next year. This is simply not good enough.

“Staff job concerns may be alleviated for the next four months with guarantees of positions on 1 January 2023, but there’s no detail on staff restructuring beyond that date.

“It is insulting for Te Pūkenga’s 13,000 staff to receive this ambiguous document which will determine their futures, while being offered just a three-week window to make their views known.

“It’s also ironic that Te Pūkenga’s acting Chief Executive Peter Winder has highlighted this process as being ‘a key step’ in the mega-merger’s restructure, but staff have given just three weeks to consider and submit on an ambiguous document.

“Once again, Te Pūkenga has failed to deliver. Management has produced a lightweight consultation document that is destined to achieve only limited results, leaving staff and learners in limbo.”

