New Strategy Marks Next Step In NZ’s Digital Journey

A strategy which sets out New Zealand’s vision and plan for harnessing the potential of the digital economy has been unveiled today.

“Te Rautaki Matihiko mō Aotearoa - The Digital Strategy for Aotearoa will be New Zealand’s trusty roadmap, as we navigate an increasingly digital world,” Minister for the Digital Economy and Communications, David Clark said.

“The strategy unveiled today provides an overarching framework for how we want to shape New Zealand’s digital future. It revolves around three key pillars: Mahi Tika – Trust, Mahi Tahi – Inclusion and Mahi Ake – Growth.

“Last year we engaged with a wide range of groups and people during public consultation, to help refine the final strategy. We’ve ended up with a document that is well informed and incredibly ambitious.

“We have set targets to have fewer cyber incidents than comparable countries, high-speed internet available to all New Zealanders and to have the digital and ICT sector on track to becoming the country’s leading export earner.

“The strategy will continue to evolve with technology, adapting to include new issues and opportunities as they arrive.

“The digital technologies sector has shown it can contribute significantly to the country’s economic growth. Between 2015 and 2020, the sector grew 77% faster than the overall economy. In 2020 alone, it contributed $7.4 billion to the economy.

“Technology has also helped glue our communities back together throughout the depths of the COVID-19 restrictions. At a time when we couldn’t be there for each other in person, we had to learn how to work, learn and socialise from our homes,” David Clark said.

You can access the Digital Strategy for Aotearoa here: www.digital.govt.nz/Aotearoa

