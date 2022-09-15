Bishop Appointed National’s Campaign Chair
Thursday, 15 September 2022, 1:53 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
The National Party’s 2023 campaign is taking shape with
the selection of senior MP Chris Bishop as Campaign Chair
for the next General Election, says National Party Leader
Christopher Luxon.
“Chris Bishop is a formidable
talent and has the right mix of skills and relentless energy
to chair our campaign for the 2023 General Election,” says
Mr Luxon.
“New Zealand needs a National Government
with the capability and competence to rebuild our economy
and in turn deliver effective public services and improve
the lives of all New Zealanders.
“Chris will do an
excellent job driving National’s campaign to win in
2023.”
Dr Shane Reti will pick up Mr Bishop’s
Covid-19 Response portfolio following his appointment as
Campaign Chair. Mr Bishop will remain Shadow Leader of the
House and National’s Spokesperson for Housing and
Infrastructure.
