Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Government Supports Local Innovation In Homelessness Prevention

Wednesday, 28 September 2022, 6:25 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

  • Ten successful applicants in round two of the Local Innovation and Partnership Fund (LIPF)
  • Close to $6 million allocated as part of the Homelessness Action Plan (HAP)
  • Māori, Pasefika and rangatahi a strong focus
  • Round three opening later this year with up to $6.8 million available.

Government is stepping up its support of community leadership in homelessness prevention with 10 new recipients of the Local Innovation and Partnership Fund (LIPF) confirmed today by Associate Minister of Housing (Homelessness), Marama Davidson.

“I am thrilled to confirm close to $6 million has been allocated to 10 initiatives as part of the Aotearoa New Zealand Homelessness Action Plan. (Successful initiatives are outlined below).

“Supporting local leadership is essential for helping prevent and respond to homelessness in the community. Our local leaders have the knowledge and connections to bring about effective change that best meets the needs of their people and regions.

“These 10 initiatives will have a strong focus on Māori, Pasefika and rangatahi as part of this Government’s commitment to supporting communities that are more likely to experience discrimination and isolation,” says Marama Davidson.

“The standard of all applicants was extremely high, and I would like to mihi to all 38 applicants who submitted proposals for this important work.

“I am also pleased to announce that round three of the Fund will open in the coming months and I encourage potential applicants to start considering projects for submission.”

The $16.6 million Local Innovation and Partnership Fund was set up in 2020 and is one of 18 actions set out in the Aotearoa/ New Zealand Homelessness Action Plan to support local initiatives that respond and prevent homelessness.

Notes:

  • The Local Innovation and Partnership Fund (LIPF) is one of the key actions of the Aotearoa New Zealand Homelessness Action Plan (HAP) that supports the Government’s vision that homelessness is prevented where possible, or is rare, brief and non-recurring.
  • As part of the HAP, $16.6 million was committed over three years (2020 to 2023) to support local initiatives in responding to and preventing homelessness.
  • Different regions experience different drivers and causes of homelessness that are not always addressed by existing national policy programmesor operations. LIPF enables locally designed innovative initiatives to be funded, planned and implemented in a local area.
  • LIPF is enabling Māori providers, hapū, iwi, community groups, non-government organisations and local councils to work together on initiatives to address system gaps and improve support or prevention tailored to needs in that area.
  • LIPF issupporting a range of initiatives that align to projects to address or prevent homelessness. It does not fund housingsupply such as purchase or lease of land, buildings, new builds or property to provide accommodation for people experiencing homelessness.
  • Close to $10 million was allocated in the first two rounds of the fund with a total of 17 initiatives across New Zealand.

List of LIPF round two successful applicants

SUCCESSFUL APPLICANTINITIATIVE PARTNERSFUNDING AMOUNTINITIATIVE DESCRIPTION

E Tipu E Rea Whānau Services

(Auckland)

Ngati Paoa Iwi Trust

Lifewise

Auckland Council

$850,000

Development of high level financial and business systems/structures to prepare E Tipu E Rea's for the processes and demands of running a housing complex.

The initiative targets teen parent(s) who are experiencing homelessness, mostly Pasifika and Māori.

Enabled Wairoa

(East Coast)

Wairoa Youth Achievers Trust

Te Wairoa Tapakorao Whānui Trust

Te Whare Maire o Tapuwae/Whanau Ora

Ngati Kahungunu Wairoa Taiwhenua Inc

Kahungunu Executive Health & Social Services

Wairoa District Council

Wairoa Waikaremoana Maori Trust Board

$977,500A Housing Hub to provide a streamlined and coordinated approach to address whānau housing needs. It will provide advocacy, information resources, home repair assessments, navigation between housing products and ongoing support for whānau throughout their housing journey.

He Iwi Kainga Tuwharetoa Limited Partnership

(Central - Taupo/Turangi)

Bay Trust

Te Kapua Whakapipi – Office of the Ariki Ngati Tūwharetoa

Taupo District Council

Waipapa 1D2B3B Trust

$354,600Employment of Papakāinga Coach to assist both hapu and whānau trusts to build on the Māori owned land.

PACT Group

(Wellington)

Atareira

Tuatahi Centre

$990,000Providing rangatahi with tailored whānau interventions that include therapy, parental coaching, addiction and specialist services and assistance to find and sustain suitable housing.

Penina Trust

(Auckland)

Grace Foundation$938,331Establish a Housing Hub “fale hub” as a single point of access to a local community led approach aimed to prevent and reduce homelessness by providing quality support, information and access to housing solutions.

Te Rūnanga o Whaingaroa

(Northland)

Ngāitupango Marae

Waihapa Marae

Taemaro Marae

Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Rēhia

Far North District Council

$775,500A marae-based approach to transitional housing. The initiative intends to work alongside whānau and support those who may be experiencing housing deprivation or homelessness to live in self-contained cabins on Whenua Māori in the Whaingaroa region.

Te Whakaruruhau 2013 Incorporated/Hamilton Women’s Refugee

(Waikato)

Te Rūnanga o Kirikiriroa$720,000Early intervention and a preventative approach to homelessness for whanau impacted by domestic violence. It aims to identify underlying factors of poor mental health and alcohol and drug addiction so that whanau can receive the supports they need and start their journey to recovery, independence and autonomy.

The Male Room (2021) Trust

(Nelson/Marlborough/West Coast)

Te Piki Oranga

Te Rūnanga o Ngati Rarua

$249,700Creation of a governance group driven by the homeless and supported by the community to identify and plan strategies that provide housing options for the homeless.

Visionwest

(Auckland)

Manaaki Rangatahi$70,028A two-year pilot project that involves supporting rangatahi who don’t have a permanent base transition safely into permanent housing.

Massey Community Trust

(Auckland)

Lifewise

Manaaki Rangatahi

$40,600Creating a network of short-term host homes which would offer safe emergency accommodation for young people experiencing homelessness.
Total:$5,966,259 

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On What Britain’s Tax Cutting Spree Means For Us


Well, that didn’t take long. Briefly, the pageantry of the royal funeral had made Britain look like a world power again. But last Friday’s package of tax cuts and borrowing announced by the UK’s new Chancellor, Kwasi Karteng, has spooked investors, caused markets to tumble, and sent the pound crashing to its lowest level against the dollar since 1985. The UK is in the grip of a right wing mania for tax cuts so extreme that Britain plans on borrowing the money to finance them, but without having the economic growth necessary to repay it. Fears are being raised that the Bank of England will now have to intervene later this week to shore up the currency with an emergency hike in interest rates...
More>>



 
 


PM Speech: United Nations General Assembly National Statement
I acknowledge the leaders who are here, gathered in person after a long and difficult period. And as is tradition, in my country, I also acknowledge those who have passed... More>>


Green Party: Backs School Strike Demands
The Green Party backs the demands of the School Strike for Climate.
“We are running out of time and I am running out of patience with the pace of change,” says co-leader of the Green Party, James Shaw... More>>

National: Public Service Commissioner To Probe Mahuta Links
Contracts between Nanaia Mahuta’s husband Gannin Ormsby and the Crown will be investigated by the Public Service Commissioner, National’s Public Service spokesperson Simeon Brown says... More>>



Winston Peters: Co-governance And Separatism
Good afternoon. It’s great to be back in the Western Bay, and Tauranga in particular, which has had more than its fair share of publicity lately. Thank you for coming out this afternoon in the numbers you have. We are about a year away from the next General Election... More>>


Government: Landmark Agreement For Māori Fisheries Celebrates 30th Year
The 30th anniversary of the Fisheries Deed of Settlement is a time to celebrate a truly historic partnership that has helped transform communities, says Parliamentary Under-Secretary to the Minister for Oceans and Fisheries Rino Tirikatene... More>>


Government: Depositor Compensation Scheme Protects Kiwis’ Money
New Zealanders will have up $100,000 of their deposits in any eligible institution guaranteed in the event that institution fails, under legislation introduced in Parliament today... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 