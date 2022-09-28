Government Supports Local Innovation In Homelessness Prevention

Ten successful applicants in round two of the Local Innovation and Partnership Fund (LIPF)

Close to $6 million allocated as part of the Homelessness Action Plan (HAP)

Māori, Pasefika and rangatahi a strong focus

Round three opening later this year with up to $6.8 million available.

Government is stepping up its support of community leadership in homelessness prevention with 10 new recipients of the Local Innovation and Partnership Fund (LIPF) confirmed today by Associate Minister of Housing (Homelessness), Marama Davidson.

“I am thrilled to confirm close to $6 million has been allocated to 10 initiatives as part of the Aotearoa New Zealand Homelessness Action Plan. (Successful initiatives are outlined below).

“Supporting local leadership is essential for helping prevent and respond to homelessness in the community. Our local leaders have the knowledge and connections to bring about effective change that best meets the needs of their people and regions.

“These 10 initiatives will have a strong focus on Māori, Pasefika and rangatahi as part of this Government’s commitment to supporting communities that are more likely to experience discrimination and isolation,” says Marama Davidson.

“The standard of all applicants was extremely high, and I would like to mihi to all 38 applicants who submitted proposals for this important work.

“I am also pleased to announce that round three of the Fund will open in the coming months and I encourage potential applicants to start considering projects for submission.”

The $16.6 million Local Innovation and Partnership Fund was set up in 2020 and is one of 18 actions set out in the Aotearoa/ New Zealand Homelessness Action Plan to support local initiatives that respond and prevent homelessness.

Notes:

The Local Innovation and Partnership Fund (LIPF) is one of the key actions of the Aotearoa New Zealand Homelessness Action Plan (HAP) that supports the Government’s vision that homelessness is prevented where possible, or is rare, brief and non-recurring.

As part of the HAP, $16.6 million was committed over three years (2020 to 2023) to support local initiatives in responding to and preventing homelessness.

Different regions experience different drivers and causes of homelessness that are not always addressed by existing national policy programmesor operations. LIPF enables locally designed innovative initiatives to be funded, planned and implemented in a local area.

LIPF is enabling Māori providers, hapū, iwi, community groups, non-government organisations and local councils to work together on initiatives to address system gaps and improve support or prevention tailored to needs in that area.

LIPF issupporting a range of initiatives that align to projects to address or prevent homelessness. It does not fund housingsupply such as purchase or lease of land, buildings, new builds or property to provide accommodation for people experiencing homelessness.

Close to $10 million was allocated in the first two rounds of the fund with a total of 17 initiatives across New Zealand.

List of LIPF round two successful applicants

SUCCESSFUL APPLICANT INITIATIVE PARTNERS FUNDING AMOUNT INITIATIVE DESCRIPTION E Tipu E Rea Whānau Services (Auckland) Ngati Paoa Iwi Trust Lifewise Auckland Council $850,000 Development of high level financial and business systems/structures to prepare E Tipu E Rea's for the processes and demands of running a housing complex. The initiative targets teen parent(s) who are experiencing homelessness, mostly Pasifika and Māori. Enabled Wairoa (East Coast) Wairoa Youth Achievers Trust Te Wairoa Tapakorao Whānui Trust Te Whare Maire o Tapuwae/Whanau Ora Ngati Kahungunu Wairoa Taiwhenua Inc Kahungunu Executive Health & Social Services Wairoa District Council Wairoa Waikaremoana Maori Trust Board $977,500 A Housing Hub to provide a streamlined and coordinated approach to address whānau housing needs. It will provide advocacy, information resources, home repair assessments, navigation between housing products and ongoing support for whānau throughout their housing journey. He Iwi Kainga Tuwharetoa Limited Partnership (Central - Taupo/Turangi) Bay Trust Te Kapua Whakapipi – Office of the Ariki Ngati Tūwharetoa Taupo District Council Waipapa 1D2B3B Trust $354,600 Employment of Papakāinga Coach to assist both hapu and whānau trusts to build on the Māori owned land. PACT Group (Wellington) Atareira Tuatahi Centre $990,000 Providing rangatahi with tailored whānau interventions that include therapy, parental coaching, addiction and specialist services and assistance to find and sustain suitable housing. Penina Trust (Auckland) Grace Foundation $938,331 Establish a Housing Hub “fale hub” as a single point of access to a local community led approach aimed to prevent and reduce homelessness by providing quality support, information and access to housing solutions. Te Rūnanga o Whaingaroa (Northland) Ngāitupango Marae Waihapa Marae Taemaro Marae Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Rēhia Far North District Council $775,500 A marae-based approach to transitional housing. The initiative intends to work alongside whānau and support those who may be experiencing housing deprivation or homelessness to live in self-contained cabins on Whenua Māori in the Whaingaroa region. Te Whakaruruhau 2013 Incorporated/Hamilton Women’s Refugee (Waikato) Te Rūnanga o Kirikiriroa $720,000 Early intervention and a preventative approach to homelessness for whanau impacted by domestic violence. It aims to identify underlying factors of poor mental health and alcohol and drug addiction so that whanau can receive the supports they need and start their journey to recovery, independence and autonomy. The Male Room (2021) Trust (Nelson/Marlborough/West Coast) Te Piki Oranga Te Rūnanga o Ngati Rarua $249,700 Creation of a governance group driven by the homeless and supported by the community to identify and plan strategies that provide housing options for the homeless. Visionwest (Auckland) Manaaki Rangatahi $70,028 A two-year pilot project that involves supporting rangatahi who don’t have a permanent base transition safely into permanent housing. Massey Community Trust (Auckland) Lifewise Manaaki Rangatahi $40,600 Creating a network of short-term host homes which would offer safe emergency accommodation for young people experiencing homelessness. Total: $5,966,259

