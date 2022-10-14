Barbara Kuriger Resigns Portfolios

Last
night, I accepted Taranaki-King Country MP Barbara
Kuriger’s resignation from her portfolios of Agriculture,
Biosecurity and Food Safety.
I have become aware that
Ms Kuriger and her family are involved in a personal dispute
with the Ministry of Primary Industries that is
ongoing.
I discussed this with Ms Kuriger and she
accepts that this is a significant conflict of interest and
the failure to recognise it and to take steps to manage this
conflict has been a serious lapse of judgement. On this
basis, Ms Kuriger felt it appropriate to resign from her
portfolios.
From today, Bay of Plenty MP Todd Muller
will become Acting Spokesperson for Agriculture, Biosecurity
and Food Safety.
As I have previously indicated, I
intend to undertake a wider reshuffle in the coming
months.
