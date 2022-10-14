Barbara Kuriger Resigns Portfolios

Last night, I accepted Taranaki-King Country MP Barbara Kuriger’s resignation from her portfolios of Agriculture, Biosecurity and Food Safety.

I have become aware that Ms Kuriger and her family are involved in a personal dispute with the Ministry of Primary Industries that is ongoing.

I discussed this with Ms Kuriger and she accepts that this is a significant conflict of interest and the failure to recognise it and to take steps to manage this conflict has been a serious lapse of judgement. On this basis, Ms Kuriger felt it appropriate to resign from her portfolios.

From today, Bay of Plenty MP Todd Muller will become Acting Spokesperson for Agriculture, Biosecurity and Food Safety.

As I have previously indicated, I intend to undertake a wider reshuffle in the coming months.

