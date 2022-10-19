ACT Raises More Than $80k For Ukraine

“ACT has raised over $80,000 for Ukraine, with more than $40,000 raised at our fundraiser on Monday,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Our two fundraisers have been hugely successful, it is heartening to see people giving generously for what is such an important cause.

“The money raised on Monday will be used to buy warm clothes as Ukraine heads into winter through www.buy4aukrainian.org. Buy for a Ukrainian is an initiative of Maria Semykoz, a friend of mine, who spoke by Zoom to our May fundraiser.

“Attendees were lucky to hear from extraordinary Kiwi humanitarian Owen Pomana, who spoke about all the challenges of serving as a Chaplain on the frontline. And from Ukrainian MP Maryan Zablotsky, who was immensely grateful for the support we were showing his people from across the world.

“ACT has led the debate on supporting Ukraine, having launched a petition to give sanctuary to Ukrainian-Kiwi families, raising more than $80,000 at private fundraisers, and calling on the Government to send unused NZDF Javelin Missiles.

“We have organised these fundraisers because we believe New Zealand needs to be doing more for Ukraine in their time of need. Data from the Ukraine Support Tracker developed by the Kiel Institute for the World Economy shows that the New Zealand Government has contributed less than almost every other modern nation in the world.

“As the war is entering a critical period our support is more important than ever, just because we’re on the other side of the world doesn’t mean we can’t, or shouldn’t, contribute. ACT stands with Ukraine and the Kiwi-Ukrainian community against the evil of Putin’s war, and all evil like it.”

