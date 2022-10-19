Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

David Parker Refuses Winter Grazing Extension

Wednesday, 19 October 2022, 3:23 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“Environment Minister David Parker has continued to ignore farmers and is refusing to extend the November 1st deadline for Freshwater Farm Plans,” says ACT’s Primary Industries spokesperson Mark Cameron.

“ACT has repeatedly asked the Minister for an extension because the Government has failed to do its job and get them implemented in time. I sent the Minister a letter requesting one as recently as 15 September, he finally replied saying he would not allow one more than a month later. Less than two weeks before the November 1st deadline.

“As it stands tens of thousands of farmers will have to plant their crops without any guarantee of consents and risk not being able to graze them next year.

“Figures obtained by ACT from local councils show that there could be up to ten thousand farmers in this position, the prospect of local councils working through thousands of consents in a timely manner is a pipe dream. It also adds more costs on to farmers.

“Parker says he won’t be issuing an extension because he says the figures returned to us by local councils and mentioned in his own Regulatory Impact Statement are “far higher than the expected reality”.

“If he has data which supports this claim he should front up with it, if he doesn’t then he should accept the problem at hand and issue an extension.

“Farmers increasingly need operational certainty amongst a regulatory landscape that is making it harder and harder for them to plan with confidence. Instead, Labour lumps more regulatory burden on them and threatens them with extra taxes on their animals’ burps.

“ACT is the loudest voice in Parliament when it comes to standing up for the rights of rural New Zealand. As a dairy farmer myself, I know that farmers are best environmentalists around. We kept the economy going through COVID. It’s time the Government gave us a break.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why Wages And Jobs Shouldn’t Be Inflation Cannon Fodder


Hearing Don Brash being wheeled out on RNZ as an expert on taming inflation must have caused whiplash among some listeners. Contrary to myth, Brash‘s track record is definitely not one to emulate. In reality, he took up the reins at the RBNZ in September 1988 long after the dreaded 1980s wage/price inflation spiral was over. (Inflation was running at only 6.3% in the calendar year 1988 and 5.7% a year later. Yesterday, inflation was way higher, at 7.2%.)...
More>>



 
 

Nicola Willis: Doing Good, Better: A New Approach For New Zealanders In The Greatest Need
Thank you to the Victoria University School of Government for hosting this lecture today. I was a first-year student at this university 23 years ago. It’s an honour to return on the other side of the lectern, even if just for an hour. I appreciate... More>>


Government: Extraordinary COVID-19 Powers To Be Wound Down
The Government is winding down the extraordinary powers used to fight COVID-19 through the emergency phase of the response while retaining a small number of baseline measures to contain the spread of the virus... More>>
Government: Australia And New Zealand Reaffirm Defence Relationship
Minister of Defence Peeni Henare departs for Australia tomorrow to meet with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Richard Marles to discuss defence co-operation and security in the region... More>>

National: Inflation Figures Far Worse Than Expected
Inflation has become embedded into the economy on Labour’s watch, with prices rising faster than anyone expected, says National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis... More>>



Winston Peters: Enough Of Failure
It’s a personal inspiration to join you all here this afternoon in Christchurch – and to be part of the 29th New Zealand First Party Conference. As we said this time last year, in Auckland, New Zealand First would be a Phoenix, rising from the ashes... More>>


Office Of The Speaker: Review Of Parliamentary Workplace Culture Improvements Announced
A review of the improvements to the parliamentary workplace culture over the past three years has been announced by the Speaker of the House of Representatives. In 2019, Parliament commissioned the Independent External Review... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 