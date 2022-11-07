NCEA And NZ Scholarship Exams Begin Today

Hon Jan Tinetti

Associate Minister of Education

Associate Education Minister Jan Tinetti has wished students well ahead of NCEA and New Zealand Scholarship exams, which begin this morning.

“We want students to do their best, in the upcoming exams which mark the last milestone before a well-earned summer break,” Jan Tinetti said.

“Students have worked hard over the course of the year - much of which was unfortunately disrupted by COVID-19 and winter illnesses.

“The Government has taken steps to help offset the disruption COVID-19 has caused with the reintroduction of Learning Recognition Credits and adjustments to Certificate Endorsements and University Entrance. These measures are designed to help provide a fair opportunity for students to attain NCEA and progress to further study or work.

“The Government has also put additional support in place to address lost teaching and learning opportunities.

“It’s important students take care of themselves over this time and build in breaks for exercise, rest and relaxation, and seek further support if they need it.

Exams end on 2 December, by which time around 142,000 students will have participated in 134 NCEA and New Zealand Scholarship exam sessions.

“More than 65,000 students from around 380 schools are entered to sit some NCEA or NZ Scholarship exams online.

“The continuing increase in students who enter for digital exams shows that schools are preparing their students for a connected and high-tech future,” Jan Tinetti said

Information for students, including resources to help manage exam pressure, can be found at www.nzqa.govt.nz/exams.

