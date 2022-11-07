Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

NCEA And NZ Scholarship Exams Begin Today

Monday, 7 November 2022, 8:57 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Jan Tinetti

Associate Minister of Education

Associate Education Minister Jan Tinetti has wished students well ahead of NCEA and New Zealand Scholarship exams, which begin this morning.

“We want students to do their best, in the upcoming exams which mark the last milestone before a well-earned summer break,” Jan Tinetti said.

“Students have worked hard over the course of the year - much of which was unfortunately disrupted by COVID-19 and winter illnesses.

“The Government has taken steps to help offset the disruption COVID-19 has caused with the reintroduction of Learning Recognition Credits and adjustments to Certificate Endorsements and University Entrance. These measures are designed to help provide a fair opportunity for students to attain NCEA and progress to further study or work.

“The Government has also put additional support in place to address lost teaching and learning opportunities.

“It’s important students take care of themselves over this time and build in breaks for exercise, rest and relaxation, and seek further support if they need it.

Exams end on 2 December, by which time around 142,000 students will have participated in 134 NCEA and New Zealand Scholarship exam sessions.

“More than 65,000 students from around 380 schools are entered to sit some NCEA or NZ Scholarship exams online.

“The continuing increase in students who enter for digital exams shows that schools are preparing their students for a connected and high-tech future,” Jan Tinetti said

Information for students, including resources to help manage exam pressure, can be found at www.nzqa.govt.nz/exams.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Inflating The Threat Posed By Social Media


It has been a big week for the preachers of the social media apocalypse. During her speech on Monday to the He Whenua Taurikura hui on Countering Terrorism and Violent Extremism, PM Jacinda Ardern told us that the country’s security agencies have just released a draft National Security Long Term Insights briefing. Apparently, the “perceptions” survey contained in that briefing indicated that 4 out 5 New Zealanders fear their lives will soon be touched by a number of different threats...
More>>



 
 

Forest And Bird: Enviro-NGOs Take No New Mines Protest To Labour Party AGM 

Following weeks of protests, media coverage, and the joint publication of an open letter to the Prime Minister, New Zealand’s largest environmental NGOs will be taking their call to stop new mines on public conservation land direct to the Labour Party, at their AGM this Sunday 6 November... More>>


Government: Dozens Of New Innovative Projects Awarded Funding

Over a hundred new research projects will be funded over the next three years, supporting researchers to explore new ideas, Research, Science, and Innovation Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall announced today... More>>



Government: Wages Outpace Inflation As Unemployment Remains Low

Wages are outpacing inflation as the strong economy saw people enter the workforce in record numbers, showing the Government’s plan to grow the economy and incomes is working... More>>


Amnesty International: Kiwis Calling For UN To Take Action On Iran

More than 760,000 people across 218 countries and territories have added their voices to petitions calling for the establishment of an independent UN mechanism to conduct investigations... More>>


Mayor of Auckland: Comments After CCO And Port Briefing

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown and the Auckland Council Governing Body were briefed yesterday by the chairs and chief executives of Auckland Transport (AT), Watercare, Eke Panuku Development Auckland, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited and Ports of Auckland... More>>


Greens: Proposals To Tax Excess Corporate Profit

The Green Party yesterday put forward proposals to ensure large corporations profiteering from high inflation are taxed fairly and the money used to support people to make ends meet. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 