Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

COVID-19 Royal Commission Misses Key Issues, Should Have Reported Before Election

Monday, 5 December 2022, 4:39 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“ACT welcomes the Government holding a Royal Commission into its Covid-19 response, after we first called for one in May 2020. We note it is now conveniently too late for the Commission to report before the election, so it won’t inform the people’s judgement of this Government, and misses key issues in its terms of reference” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“ACT has repeatedly said New Zealand literally cannot afford to repeat what people have just gone through, so we all need a frank assessment of how to do it better. The only issue is, it should have been done earlier to report before the election. In a democracy, people should be able to judge Governments with full information.

“The Government has now been making excuses all year so they can say ‘sorry, it’s going to report eight months after the election. Had they started nine months ago in March, it could have released a draft report, at least, before the campaign period.

“The Government’s response to COVID has significantly impacted on kids’ education, mental health, benefit dependency, crime, social cohesion, business strength, and infrastructure for years to come.

“Kiwis deserve better than another $106 billion debt from an experimental response the next time a pandemic arises.

“Among other questions, the Royal Commission should have considered whether:

  • the borders should have been closed earlier;
  • the pandemic plan was world class, like Taiwan’s, or an outdated response informed by the 1918 Spanish flu, and even that was ignored;
  • the national PPE stockpile was adequate and distribution was sufficiently organised;
  • contact tracing capabilities were adequate;
  • the Government had adequate testing, including planned epidemiological studies to provide data for decision-making;
  • the rules set by the Government appropriately balanced Covid-19 elimination with other goals;
  • The Government partnered with business, iwi, and sectors such as the country’s network of GPs, or was overly captured by the Ministry of Health;
  • the Government acted in accordance with the rule of law.

“However the Terms of Reference for this inquiry say the inquiry “may assess whether New Zealand’s initial elimination strategy and later minimisation and protection strategy in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and supporting economic and other measures, were effective in limiting the spread of infection and limiting the impact of the virus on vulnerable groups and the health system, having regard to New Zealand’s circumstances, what was known at the time, and the strategies adopted by comparable jurisdictions.”

“It goes on to explicitly rule out “the operation of the private sector, except where the private sector delivers services integral to a pandemic response.” One of the key issues of the response was the failure to take an overall wellbeing response. Considering the effects on education, business, and mental health is effectively ruled out from the get-go. Like the whole pandemic response, these terms of reference are blind to the wider issues of human wellbeing. This is a major fail.

“Being unprepared for the first major pandemic in 100 years may be understandable but repeating our mistakes if it comes back next year is totally unacceptable.

“Crisis thinking is very different from honest reflection on how we could have done better.

“New Zealanders responded to blunt imperatives to get through the crisis. ‘Stay home, save lives.’ ‘Unite against COVID-19’ as a ‘team of five million.’

“The approach needed in a crisis, though, is not the approach needed for avoiding the next one.

“We need open, honest debate. New Zealanders have accepted unprecedented restrictions on their lives with little scrutiny.

“ACT was the first to call for a Royal Commission into the Government’s COVID-19 response, but Jacinda Ardern is pathologically unable to admit fault. As we saw in the Charlotte Bellis saga, you need to take the Government to court to get an apology for malice and incompetence, and even then it’s not certain. Under Labour, the only illumination we get is from gaslighting.

“Any investigation can’t be an in-house affair. New Zealand is too small for an objective investigation. We need an investigation that would lean on experts from a range of countries that did things well, and not so well, to give an honest review. As well as Australian epidemiologist Tony Blakely, the Government should as ask Taiwanese and Swedish experts, for example, to be part of the investigation.

“The investigation is not simply about learning what Labour did wrong. It is about working out what we need to do right. There will be another pandemic. Hopefully not in the next decade, but almost certainly in our lifetime. In the future, it could save New Zealand billions of dollars in costly mistakes. We literally cannot afford to repeat Labour’s handling of this pandemic.”

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.


Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why The SIS Need Operational Ground Rules


This is bad, right? Apparently the SIS used its powers illegally when it raided journalist Nicky Hager’s cell phone and extracted information that still failed to identify one of the key sources for Hager’s 2011 book Other People’s Wars. In that book, Hager had revealed hitherto unknown aspects of New Zealand’s involvement in the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. Earlier this week, Hager was issued an apology, and awarded $66,000 in compensation. About $24,000 of that sum will go towards the legal costs he incurred in the course of bringing the SIS to justice...
More>>



 
 


Government: To Remove Entrenchment From Three Waters Legislation
The Government will fix the Water Services Entities Bill this week by removing the entrenchment clause that was voted on during committee stages, Leader of the House Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>


Government: To Address Child Abuse System Failings
The Government is adopting the majority of recommendations from an independent review into the actions of government agencies leading up to the death of 5-year-old Malachi Subecz, Minister for Children Kelvin Davis announced today... More>>



Nicky Harger: NZSIS Apologises To Nicky Hager For Unlawfully Obtaining Private Phone Records
“This is an important result for journalism”, said Felix Geiringer, one of the barristers representing Mr Hager. “Our intelligence services are given substantial powers... More>>



Winston Peters: Cry Havoc And Let Loose The Dogs Of Separatism
There have been great labour governments in the past and Labour governments that have simply been hijacked and failed. And Labour has been hijacked since the 2020 election... More>>



Government: More Rural Broadband For Regional Communities

Around 30,000 rural homes and communities will soon have access to faster, improved connectivity with an expansion of the Rural Capacity Upgrade programme... More>>


Treasury: Financial Statements Of The Government Of New Zealand For The 4 Months Ended 31 October 2022
These financial statements reflect the financial position (service potential and financial capacity) as at
31 October 2022, and the financial results of operations and cash flows for the period ended on that date... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 