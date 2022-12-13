Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Summer BBQ Comes At A Cost With Labour

Tuesday, 13 December 2022, 11:34 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“Today’s Food Price Index results show that Labour’s economic mismanagement is continuing to have a corrosive effect on the holiday period. As well as paying inflated prices for Christmas presents, Kiwis are coughing up more to throw a summer BBQ,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“For the year ended November 2022 Stats NZ reports a 10.7 per cent annual increase in the price of food. In the past month alone prices have increased by 1.0 per cent.

“This is 3.5 per cent higher than the 7.2 per cent Consumer Price Index (CPI) figure. When a food superpower like New Zealand has record food inflation, far higher than the CPI, we can definitively say inflation is a local problem, caused by Labour’s economic mismanagement.

“As we enter summer season it is a Kiwi rite of passage to get the family round for a big Christmas lunch and fire up the bbq on Boxing Day. For many people this year it will be a massive strain or flat out unaffordable.

“Compared to last summer the price of meat, poultry and fish has risen by 12 per cent, while fruit and vegetables has increased by 20 per cent.

“The world’s first Instagram PM is clueless when it comes to dealing with these real world issues, and Kiwis are paying the price.

“The Government is entirely responsible for local conditions. This is the Government that indemnified the Reserve Bank after its insistence on a dual target helped encourage irresponsible monetary policy.

“The Reserve Bank distorted government policy making by giving it cheap credit, now we are all paying the cost, literally in the rising price of everything. Then to rub salt in the wound they re-hired the guy who oversaw all this.

“Kiwis shouldn’t have to just accept that New Zealand is too expensive. ACT doesn’t accept that and with the right policies and the political will to make them happen it doesn’t have to be.

“The Government has to take responsibility for its policies, namely its spending, its Reserve Bank legislation and appointment of Adrian Orr, its long closure of the border and its expensive ideological experiment called the ‘immigration reset.’

“The next government will need to clean up Labour’s mess with sensible economic policy, restore credibility to the reserve bank, and rebuild the faith of the world with a welcoming immigration policy. These ideas and more are laid out in ACT’s paper New Zealand’s Cost of Living Crisis.”

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Are you a Professional User of Scoop?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall model - with Scoop Pro - where organisations pay a reasonable fee for using Scoop for professional use, this keeps Scoop accessible for personal users for free.
Save up to 50% for a limited time (t's & c's apply) add your email address below to find out more.

Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Steps To Reduce The Racing Industry’s Cruelty


In the season for humans to be merry, here’s some good news for the animals. In a major animal welfare move, the British Horse Racing Authority has decided that as from 9 January 2023, British jockeys will no longer be allowed to use whips in jump races in the usual forehand position. Instead, they will have to urge the horses onwards with the whip held only in a backhand grip. That change has been given less than a month to bed in - until 6 February - before penalties begin to be imposed. For flat races, the same change will occur over the month from 27 February. So… Will New Zealand’s racing authorities now quickly follow suit..?
More>>



 
 



National: Tama Potaka Wins Hamilton West
“The people of Hamilton West have sent a message to the Labour Government,” National Leader Christopher Luxon says. Election night results in the Hamilton West by-election put National’s Tama Potaka ahead by more than 2,000 votes from Labour’s Georgie Dansey... More>>

Government: Next Steps In Securing Affordable Water Services For New Zealanders
The Government has laid foundations for safe and affordable water services with the Water Services Entities Bill passing its third reading in Parliament. This is the first of three bills... More>>


ALSO:


Government: President Zelenskyy Confirmed To Address NZ Parliament
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the New Zealand House of Representatives via video link at 8am Wednesday 14 December... More>>



Government: Backs Eastern Busway Extension, Delivering Progress On Vital Transport Projects
Faster travel times and a more reliable bus service is coming to more of Auckland’s eastern suburbs, with the Government confirming investment in the next phases of the Eastern Busway... More>>




Government: Circuit Breaker Introduced To Stop Children Re-offending

The Government will introduce a ‘circuit-breaker’ response aimed at quickly addressing the repeat offending of a small group of children and young people... More>>

Electoral Commission: Last Few Days Of Voting In The Hamilton West By-election
The Electoral Commission is encouraging voters in the Hamilton West electorate to make sure they vote and have their say on who will represent them in Parliament... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 