Have Your Say On The Human Rights (Incitement On Ground Of Religious Belief) Amendment Bill

The Justice Committee is calling for submissions on the Human Rights (Incitement on Ground of Religious Belief) Amendment Bill. The bill aims to improve protections for faith-based groups under the provisions of the Human Rights Act 1993 which make speech that is likely to excite hostility unlawful.

The bill would add religious belief to the civil and criminal provisions of the Act which cover speech that is likely to excite hostility on the ground of the colour, race, or ethnic or national origins of a group of people.

Tell the Justice Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by 11:59pm on Thursday, 2 February 2023.

For more details about the bill:

· Read the full content of the bill

· Get more details about the bill

· What’s been said in Parliament about the bill?

· Follow the committee’s Facebook page for updates

© Scoop Media

