Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Machete Attack Result Of Labour’s Crime Approach

Sunday, 18 December 2022, 8:03 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“If Labour needed any proof their approach to crime has failed, the unspeakable machete attack in Hamilton today is it,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“This is a Government whose leadership put criminals at the centre of the justice system, leaving victims’ rights nowhere. Everything this Government has done has sent a message that crime is not criminals’ fault.

“The Government came in with a goal of reducing the prison population. They removed Three Strikes. They ramped up pre-sentencing reports to the point where Government spends more on funding sob stories for convicted criminals than compensating victims.

“They had 44 gang members out on home detention despite being sentenced for violent crimes. They ran down the number of secure beds at Oranga Tamariki so there’s nowhere to send young offenders.

“They contracted a gang $2.7 million to wean people off meth sold by… gangs. This Government has sent the message year after year that crime is not the responsibility of the criminal, that criminals are victims too, so maybe if they commit a crime it’s not their fault.

“The result is a hardworking honest dairy worker, an expectant father who told the criminals to take whatever they wanted getting his fingers cut off with a machete.

“What did they take? An estimated $20,000 of tobacco. Except it was about $18,000 of tax and $2,000 of tobacco. The Government is happy to take $1.9 billion of tobacco tax, and give $10 million, 0.5 per cent of that, back for fog cannons and security.

“A disgrace and a failure from start to finish. Labour should be ashamed, there’s never been a clearer case for real change. Bring back three strikes. Dump the prison targets. Fund Oranga Tamariki to have secure beds. Stop funding sob stories for convicted criminals in the form of pre-sentencing reports. That would be a start to real change, putting victims’ rights back at the centre of justice."

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Are you a Professional User of Scoop?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall model - with Scoop Pro - where organisations pay a reasonable fee for using Scoop for professional use, this keeps Scoop accessible for personal users for free.
Save up to 50% for a limited time (t's & c's apply) add your email address below to find out more.

Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Clueless Stance On National Super


National Party leader Christopher Luxon seems to be quite a big fan of the conservative mullet – long on populist posturing at the front, but short on state support at the back. So much so that he intends to raise the eligibility age of national superannuation from 65 to 67.
Not that he seems to have any clue – or much interest – in how this change might affect non-rich people. At around the 8.30 mark in this Newshub interview, Jenna Lynch had to enlighten him that the change would actually cost potential retirees an extra 50 grand...
More>>



 
 

Government: Offshore Renewables Explored As Part Of Transition To Clean Energy
The Government is seeking public feedback on the development of offshore renewable energy infrastructure like wind farms, Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods said today... More>>


Government: Royal Commission Lake Alice Report
The Abuse in Care Royal Commission’s case study Inquiry into the Lake Alice Child and Adolescent Unit has been presented to Parliament, Minister for the Public Service Chris Hipkins and Minister of Internal Affairs Jan Tinetti said today... More>>

ALSO:


Prime Minister: Address To President Zelenskyy
Kia ora Mr President, On behalf of the people of Aotearoa New Zealand, thank you. Yours is a country at war and you are at the helm... More>>





Government: Accounts Still On Track For Surplus

We face this with a strong starting point of low unemployment and low public debt as we have managed the books carefully,” Grant Robertson said... More>>


Public Service Commission: Conflict Of Interest Review Findings
Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes today released the findings of a review into how public service agencies managed conflicts of interest while procuring the services... More>>

Government: Backs Eastern Busway Extension, Delivering Progress On Vital Transport Projects
Faster travel times and a more reliable bus service is coming to more of Auckland’s eastern suburbs, with the Government confirming investment in the next phases of the Eastern Busway... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 