Government Provides Support To Flooded Tairāwhiti Communities

Hon Kieran McAnulty

Minister for Emergency Management

The Government is making an initial contribution of $150,000 to the Mayoral Relief Fund to help communities in Tairāwhiti following ex-Tropical Cyclone Hale, Minister for Emergency Management Kieran McAnulty announced.

“While Cyclone Hale has caused widespread heavy rain, flooding and high winds across many parts of the North Island, Tairāwhiti has suffered the most severe damage. This funding will assist impacted communities as they begin their clean-up,” Kieran McAnulty said.

“It’s too early to know the full cost of the damage, but we have agreed to the Council's request of an initial $150,000 contribution to allow the community to get immediate support to those who need it.

“My thoughts are with everyone who has been impacted by Cyclone Hale over recent days. Tairāwhiti communities have already been through a number of severe weather events over the last year, and the Government is committed to supporting the recovery effort.

“I want to thank everyone who has moved quickly to respond to this event – the Council, Civil Defence Emergency Management Group, marae, volunteers, and first responders who have all stepped up to keep people safe.

“The Mayoral Relief Fund gives financial support to the local communities and council who understand where the immediate needs are and how to help whānau.

“This contribution is in addition to $100,000 the Ministry for Primary Industries made available to farmers and growers in the region, support from the Ministry of Social Development for displaced residents, and any future support that may be available.

“With damage assessments still underway I encourage everyone in the region to continue to follow advice and instructions from Civil Defence and Council. Stay safe, don’t take any chances,” Kieran McAnulty said.

© Scoop Media

