Harete Hipango Selected As National’s Te Tai Hauāuru Candidate

Tuesday, 18 April 2023, 5:53 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

National List MP Harete Hipango has been selected as National’s candidate in Te Tai Hauāuru – the party’s first candidate in a Māori seat since 2002.

“It’s an honour to have the opportunity to campaign for a National Government in Te Tai Hauāuru, the people and place I whakapapa with and have a profound connection to,” says Ms Hipango.

“Standing in Māori seats provides National with the chance to connect with more whānau about our plans to address the issues that matter most to them, like lowering the cost of living, making our communities safer, and delivering better health and education so our communities can not only survive but to also thrive. I will be campaigning strongly on these issues and National’s plan to deliver for the people of Te Tai Hauāuru.

“I will continue to be based in Whanganui and I look forward to connecting and re-connecting with as many people as I can across Te Tai Hauāuru, from Otorohanga in the north, all the way to Porirua in the south, and everywhere in between.

“The National Party waka is on the waters of Te Tai Hauāuru. I look forward to mobilising our waka with our people and power to propel forward into a kaupapa campaign of mana motuhake - enabling and empowering our people, place and priorities.”

