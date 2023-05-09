Coromandel Still In Limbo Over SH25A Reopening

A lack of commitment to a firm reopening date for State Highway 25A is devastating news to residents and businesses across the Coromandel Peninsula, National’s MP for Coromandel Scott Simpson says.

“It has taken three months for the Government and NZTA to make this announcement and we are still none the wiser as to when State Highway 25A will reopen.

“Every day the highway remains closed is another blow to local businesses and adds to the growing emotional toll on the wider community.

“There is a tentative date for early 2024, but every possible action should be taken to have the road open again pre-Christmas.

“It has taken far too long to get to this point and if the delivery of other government projects is anything to go by, I’m pessimistic that even this timeline will be met.

“Alternate routes around the Peninsula remain fragile, with communities vulnerable to further closures over winter.

“The Government and NZTA must be focused on getting State Highway 25A reopened as soon as possible.”

