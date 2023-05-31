Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
1 In 5 Schools Haven’t Reported Attendance Data

Wednesday, 31 May 2023, 10:25 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“The 439 schools that haven’t bothered to report their attendance data to the Ministry of Education should lose their funding until they do”, says ACT Education Spokesperson Chris Baillie.

“The slow-motion catastrophe that is our education system is probably worse than we realise and parents and schools need to be held accountable immediately.

“The attendance data from Term 4, 2022 shows that 439 schools – one in five – failed to tell the Ministry of Education how many kids were showing up to school.

“The data Tinetti tried to hide is worse than useless because only 81.9 per cent of schools actually reported in 2022. She cannot blame COVID-19. Reporting was significantly higher in 2020.

“We can only guess the real story is much worse than what is being reported. Who would bet against the schools who don't report having worse attendance than the schools who do?

“What's being reported may only be the tip of the truancy iceberg, with tens of thousands of students enrolled at schools where they don't even report attendance.

“We have a truancy crisis in this country and no one is being held accountable – not the parents, not the schools. The Government and the Ministry of Education are weak and incompetent.

“As a former teacher, I know first-hand how important it is that kids are showing up regularly.

“We’re not passing enough knowledge from one generation to the next to maintain first world status. In 10 or 20 years’ time, New Zealand society is going to be a disaster.

“Our education system has been declining for years now. The major parties’ uninspiring education policies are aimed at slowing the decline rather than turning it around.

ACT has proposed five ideas to get kids back in the classroom:

  • Daily national attendance reporting: The Government treated COVID like a crisis and maintained a national focus on the pandemic with daily case, hospitalisation, and death numbers for over two years. Truancy is also a crisis with major long term consequences, but it took five months for the Government to report Term 2 attendance this year, and even then 108 schools refused to report. ACT will require every school in New Zealand to fill out an electronic attendance register accessible by the Ministry of Education. Schools will be required to record which students have not attended school on a particular day and whether that absence was justified or unjustified. The Ministry will publish daily attendance in real time, building a national focus on the issue.
  • Empowering schools to deal with truancy: Schools should be empowered to deal with poor attendance through direct, cashed-up funding. The Government spends $38.5 million on truancy services and ACT says it should be given to schools to use for hiring their own truancy officers. The funding would be weighted to the Equity Index, so schools with more vulnerable student populations would receive more funding. For example, a poor school with 600 students could have an allowance of about $113 per student for $67,800 hiring an attendance officer. A group of smaller schools could band together to hire their own officer.
  • Traffic light system: Collection of data will be connected to a traffic light system. This will set out clear expectations for the responsibilities of everyone relating to unjustified absences.
    • Green light, high attendance (up to 10% absence). Require schools to attempt to make contact with a family on the day of an unjustified absence.
    • Orange light, irregular attendance (10-30% absence) The school will be required to hold a meeting with the student and family and develop a plan to reintegrate the student back into the classroom on a regular basis.
    • Red light, chronic absenteeism. (more than 30% truant). Children will be referred to the Ministry of Education to deal with, who will make a decision on possible actions including fines and referral to Police.
  • An infringement notice regime for parents: Currently parents cannot be fined for student non-attendance without a court conviction, but they can be fined on the spot for speeding to school. ACT would change the Education and Training Act to allow the Ministry of Education to introduce an infringement notice regime for truancy. Ensure Police use section 49 of the Education and Training Act to work with schools on truants and to take children they see out of school during school hours to either the school or home.
  • Accountability for schools through mandatory reporting: Schools would be required to report their attendance daily to a Ministry of Education database. Most businesses need to prove they have delivered before they are paid, but schools do not have to report whether their students actually attended school. Under ACT, schools that fail to report would risk losing their funding.

