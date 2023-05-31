Greens Back Striking Secondary Teachers

The Green Party backs secondary teachers resuming strike action.

“The Green Party is calling on the Government to prioritise our teachers and address inadequate pay. The wellbeing of our teachers is the wellbeing of our tamariki,” says Green Party’s education spokesperson, Teanau Tuiono.

“Teachers make a huge contribution to our communities. They are valued by so many families across Aotearoa, so it’s important the Government comes to the table with an offer that reflects this.

“Teachers need salaries that actually keep pace with the rising cost of putting food on the table, paying the rent, and keeping the house warm.

“The Greens would ensure that every teacher is valued so that every child in Aotearoa can reach their full potential with a high-quality, accessible public education. With more Green MPs, we can make this happen,” says Teanau Tuiono.

