Labour’s Three Waters $1 Billion Blow Out

The cost of Labour's undemocratic Three Waters plan has blown out by an extra $1 billion, National's Local Government spokesperson Simon Watts says.

“Hidden in the latest Three Waters bill is the shocking revelation that the establishment costs have risen by another $1 billion, taking the likely cost up to $3 billion.

“The constant last minute changes by Labour to their broken and undemocratic plan, jumping from four entities to ten, is blowing out the costs and it is taxpayers paying the price for something that isn’t wanted in the first place.

“Instead of focusing on putting pipes in the ground, Three Waters has been a gravy train for highly paid consultants and contractors with around $280,000 a day being spent.

“Taxpayers are tired of being on the hook for Labour's wasteful spending, scrambling to save dead projects like Three Waters.

“While Labour continues to push their unworkable and expensive project, National has a plan which will return the water assets to local communities.

“National’s Local Water Done Well Plan will ensure Kiwis don’t have to worry about sewage on their streets, un-swimmable beaches, or having to boil their drinking water.

“National will repeal Labour's Three Waters in our first 100 days in office and stop the consultant gravy train and budget blowouts.”

