Labour’s Three Waters $1 Billion Blow Out

Thursday, 29 June 2023, 11:29 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

The cost of Labour's undemocratic Three Waters plan has blown out by an extra $1 billion, National's Local Government spokesperson Simon Watts says.

“Hidden in the latest Three Waters bill is the shocking revelation that the establishment costs have risen by another $1 billion, taking the likely cost up to $3 billion.

“The constant last minute changes by Labour to their broken and undemocratic plan, jumping from four entities to ten, is blowing out the costs and it is taxpayers paying the price for something that isn’t wanted in the first place.

“Instead of focusing on putting pipes in the ground, Three Waters has been a gravy train for highly paid consultants and contractors with around $280,000 a day being spent.

“Taxpayers are tired of being on the hook for Labour's wasteful spending, scrambling to save dead projects like Three Waters.

“While Labour continues to push their unworkable and expensive project, National has a plan which will return the water assets to local communities.

“National’s Local Water Done Well Plan will ensure Kiwis don’t have to worry about sewage on their streets, un-swimmable beaches, or having to boil their drinking water.

“National will repeal Labour's Three Waters in our first 100 days in office and stop the consultant gravy train and budget blowouts.”

Gordon Campbell: On China, University Funding, & Ukraine

According to a tip leaked to a journalist from an Australian newspaper by an anonymous source whose identity cannot be disclosed for secret squirrel reasons, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta was reportedly subjected to an “epic haranguing” by her Chinese counterpart a few months ago.

Co-incidentally, this revelation was published on the eve of Chris Hipkins' visit to China and got splashed over Kiwi media just as his trade delegation touched down in Beijing. More



 
 
Government: PM Meets With President Xi

Chris Hipkins met Xi Jinping and Zhao Leji at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. “New Zealand’s relationship with China is one of our most significant and wide-ranging so I was pleased to reaffirm our important bilateral ties,” Hipkins said. More


PHCC: Rise In Congenital Syphilis Requires Action

The global resurgence of syphilis is having inequitable impacts amongst Māori & Pacific whānau and for pregnant women and babies in Aotearoa. Health experts say repeat screenings in the third trimester of pregnancy could help. More


MH&W: More Investment Needed For Māori Mental Health & Addiction Services

Māori make up 17% of the population & about 30% of Māori will experience mental distress categorised as ‘mental disorder’ in any year, but only 11% of current mental health & addiction expenditure is on Kaupapa services. More

New Zealand First: 'Past Performance, Not Future Promises'

"Just remember in this election Henry Ford’s words of caution when you’re listening to other party’s promises - 'You can’t build a reputation on what you are going to do.' This election is about past performance not future promises," Winston Peters says. More


National Party:
Luxon Backs Tougher Sentences To Counter Crime Wave

Kiwis are "fed up with brazen offending and a National government will send criminals a strong message through a raft of changes, including tougher sentences," says Christopher Luxon says. More


Joint Press Release: Dramatic Reduction In Building Costs

First-time home buyers can expect to see house construction costs tumble as innovation and cooperation align to transform off-site manufacture & drive down construction costs. These innovations will benefit those looking for more affordable, sustainably built, and energy-efficient entry-level homes. More

