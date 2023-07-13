Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Govt To Support Family Violence Services In Cyclone Affected Region

Thursday, 13 July 2023, 11:13 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Community organisations working to prevent family violence in areas affected by Cyclone Gabrielle will receive a significant boost in funding, Minister for Prevention of Family and Sexual Violence Marama Davidson has announced.

Ngāti Kahungunu Hawke’s Bay, Ngāti Kahungunu ki te Wairoa, and Manaaki Tairawhiti will together receive close to $1 million towards providing much needed support for people, whānau and communities.

“The funding I’m announcing today will go to whānau-centred and community-led responses that prevent and respond to family violence in cyclone affected areas,” Marama Davidson said.

“As communities continue to rebuild, we know whānau are under a great deal of stress and pressure. Violence is never okay, but evidence shows these stresses can lead to an increase in family violence, which is why we’re moving to provide this additional support.

“The $1 million I’m announcing today is targeted at organisations already working on the ground, enabling them to expand the fantastic work they’re doing and get help where it’s needed the most.

“This approach is informed by the national strategy to eliminate family violence and sexual violence, Te Aorerekura, which recognises that strength and solutions lie within our communities.

“The money will be used to support initiatives to reduce the likelihood of family violence occurring in the first place. It will also help people working in local social services cope with additional demands and personal impacts of the rebuild.

“Last year, the Government announced a new approach to working with social services so they can be supported to better help their communities.

“Today’s funding to prevent family violence in Hawke’s Bay adopts this approach and will provide important insights into how it is working,” Marama Davidson said.

