Foreign Minister Meets US Secretary Of State

Hon Nanaia Mahuta

Minister of Foreign Affairs

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta met with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Wellington this morning.

“The United States is one of New Zealand’s closest friends and a hugely important partner,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

“Our countries are bound closely by our shared values and interests, including our commitment to democracy, addressing climate change, the international rules-based system, human rights, and a free and open Indo-Pacific.

“The meeting with Secretary Blinken was a chance to reaffirm our close partnership, discuss many of our common interests and identify areas we can further strengthen our cooperation.

“We already have extensive business collaboration across many areas, including new emerging sectors.

“We also discussed US economic engagement in the region, our work together on Antarctica and I reaffirmed New Zealand’s commitment to Indo-Pacific Economic Framework.

“We’re continuing to cooperate and support the Pacific in addressing the regional challenges they’ve identified - with many regional leaders being clear the damaging effects of climate change are the most pressing issue they face,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

Also high on the agenda was the respective countries’ interest in security in the Indo-Pacific and work to support a peaceful, safe, prosperous, and resilient Pacific region. Ongoing support for Ukraine as it continues to fight against Russia’s illegal invasion was also discussed.

“I also took the opportunity to thank Secretary Blinken for his personal support of the Women’s FIFA World Cup – it’s heartening to see the world get behind our incredible female athletes, and an event that is providing a boost to our economic recovery,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

