Have Your Say On A Proposed Minimum Expiry Date For Gift Cards

The Economic Development, Science and Innovation Committee is calling for public submissions on the Fair Trading (Gift Card Expiry) Amendment Bill.

The bill would prohibit the selling of gift cards with an expiry date of less than 3 years after the initial sale date. The bill would amend the Fair Trading Act 1986 and aims to give people more time to redeem the value of gift cards.

Tell the Economic Development, Science and Innovation Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by midnight on 14 September 2023.

For more details about the bill:

· Read the full content of the bill

· What’s been said in Parliament about the bill?

· Follow the committee’s Facebook page for updates

