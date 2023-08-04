Have Your Say On A Proposed Minimum Expiry Date For Gift Cards
Friday, 4 August 2023, 10:40 am
Press Release: Ministry of Science and Innovation
The Economic Development, Science and Innovation
Committee is calling for public submissions on the Fair
Trading (Gift Card Expiry) Amendment Bill.
The bill
would prohibit the selling of gift cards with an expiry date
of less than 3 years after the initial sale date. The bill
would amend the Fair Trading Act 1986 and aims to give
people more time to redeem the value of gift
cards.
Tell the Economic Development, Science and
Innovation Committee what you think
Make
a submission on the bill by midnight on 14 September
2023.
For more details about the bill:
· Read
the full content of the bill
· What’s
been said in Parliament about the bill?
· Follow the
committee’s Facebook page for
updates
