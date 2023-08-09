Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Hauraki Gulf Protection Area Tripled

Wednesday, 9 August 2023, 10:19 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

  • Marine protection nearly tripled with 19 new marine protection areas, increasing coverage to 18% of the Gulf
  • Bottom trawling and Danish seining to be banned from large areas
  • Tailored fisheries plan to support unique ecosystem

The Government is taking a major step towards protecting the Hauraki Gulf for future generations, including nearly tripling the area of Auckland’s maritime area that’s under protection.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins joined Conservation Minister Willow-Jean Prime and Oceans and Fisheries Minister Rachel Brooking today to announce significant new marine protections, which also includes a commitment to restrict the practice of bottom trawling from large areas of the Gulf.

“The Hauraki Gulf -- Tīkapa Moana – is an absolute treasure and needs to be protected for the enjoyment of future generations,” Chris Hipkins said.

“From Anniversary Day yacht racing to time with families, this beautiful blue backyard is where Kiwis in the region have some of their best experiences.

“It’s also an essential and traditional source of food, and a vital part of our economy for the tourism, transport and seafood sectors, with a recent assessment putting the economic value of the Gulf at $100 Billion.

“The Gulf, however, is at risk and its ecosystems are under immense pressures, causing concerning declines in marine life and sea bird populations. Those who live and work in the Gulf can see it’s changing. There’s more pollution and fewer birds.

“We know action is needed now. Today’s announcement follows years of careful work and extensive consultation, and strikes a good balance.

“It will go a long way to protecting the Hauraki Gulf for future generations and backs Auckland as a world-class city and a great place to live.”

The Government plans to introduce the Hauraki Gulf/Tīkapa Moana Marine Protection Bill into Parliament before the House rises, nearly tripling the total area under protection in the Hauraki Gulf Marine Park from just over 6 per cent to about 18 per cent.

The Bill includes:

  • Extending the country’s first marine reserve, Cape Rodney – Okakari Point Marine Reserve (Goat Island) and Whanganui A Hei (Cathedral Cove) Marine Reserve, on the Coromandel Peninsula
  • Creating 12 new high protection areas to protect and restore marine ecosystems, while allowing for customary practices of tangata whenua.
  • Five new seafloor protection areas to preserve sensitive seafloor habitats by prohibiting bottom-contact fishing methods and other activities which harm the seafloor.

“The best way to protect this special marine ecosystem is to find conservation solutions which work for everyone – and that’s exactly what this action to revitalise the Gulf does,” Willow-Jean Prime said.

“A new marine protection tool, the high protection area, will recognise kaitiakitanga and cultural practices of tangata whenua while also meeting strong conservation outcomes.

We have had significant contributions from those that care deeply about the Gulf with more than 7,500 submissions on the marine protection proposals at the end of last year, and received over 10,000 submissions on the Hauraki Gulf Fisheries Plan.

“We’ve heard the community call for marine protection. Sustained action now is critical to ensuring we can continue to share stories of Hauraki’s abundance,” Willow-Jean Prime said.

Oceans and Fisheries Minister Rachel Brooking said the recently approved Hauraki Gulf Fisheries Plan was the first of its kind.

“Historically, we’ve treated each fish stock as separate, but they’re not,” Rachel Brooking said.

“Species like snapper, kingfish, and kahawai all live together in the Gulf, and are affected by local conditions, by the things humans do, and by environmental factors such as climate change.

“The Hauraki Gulf Fisheries Plan is the first fisheries plan which takes an ecosystems-based approach and is the first one tailored for a specific area. This is a significant move to protect a very special fishery into the future,” Rachel Brooking said.

 

ENDS

For more information, contact -

Prime Minister – Richard Trow, 021 278 7233

Willow-Jean Prime – Clare-Louise Chapman, 021 938 645

Rachel Brooking – Adelia Hallett 021 802 905

 

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


David Seymour: Jackson Should Deny Meeting With Media On Treaty Principles

“We are hearing reports of a meeting held by Stuff with Willie Jackson to agree to a framework or principles for reporting on Treaty of Waitangi issues ... Jackson should come out and deny that he is meeting with journalists this week to discuss how they should report on the Treaty”, says ACT Leader David Seymour. More

ALSO:Taxpayers Union: Commerce Commission Must Investigate Media Collusion


Gordon Campbell: On Winston Peters’ Troubled Tango With David Seymour

In line with its ideological mission to destroy any and all of the creative partnerships between the state, business, science and public health, the ACT Party yesterday announced its plans to gut MBIE of its staff, institutional knowledge and core programmes, presumably in order to fund tax cuts for the wealthy, and handouts to landlords. All this should be causing Winston Peters a few sleepless nights. The very name 'New Zealand First' was a rebuke to globalisation and to the unfettered free market forces that David Seymour now aims to resurrect. More


 
 
Government: Climate Fund To Back 100% Renewable Electricity

The Government has worked with BlackRock, one of the world’s largest investors in climate infrastructure and clean technology, to launch a $2B fund with the goal of making NZ one of the first countries in the world to reach 100% renewable electricity. More


Government: Shaping A More Sustainable & Innovative Fishing Industry

Aotearoa has the fourth largest ocean area in the world, with seafood an important source of food & income. In the year to June, it earned a record $2.1B in export revenue & employed nearly 12,500 people, but our oceans are under pressure & we have to find ways of doing things differently. More


Gun Control NZ: Large Majority Of Kiwis Support Gun Registry

71% of Kiwi adults support the gun registry, with only 14% opposed. There is majority support from voters for all main parties, including 53% of those intending to vote for ACT supporting the registry. More

PHCC: Where The Parties Stand On Tobacco, Alcohol, & Unhealthy Food

Tobacco, alcohol, & unhealthy food are responsible for almost a third of Aotearoa’s preventable health burden, yet a new survey out shows political parties are widely split on whether they would support evidence-informed policies that limit the harm of these products. More


Socialist Equality Group: Defence Policy Review Targets China

Two policy documents from its ongoing Defence Policy Review signal a strengthening of NZ’s alignment with the US-led military build-up to war against China, but the focus of military spending is not about defending Aotearoa, which has never been subject to a foreign military attack. More


Election Podcast: For Whom The Poll Tolls

Former Labour Party advisor Clint Smith & Christchurch City Councillor Sam MacDonald discuss political polling with Scoop. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 