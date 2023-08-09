Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Labour Must Release Tax Tape

Wednesday, 9 August 2023, 3:08 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

National is calling on Labour to agree to the release of the video footage of the Red Meat Sector’s political debate so New Zealanders know where Labour really stands on increasing taxes, National’s Agriculture spokesperson Todd McClay says.

“In response to a question around wealth tax at the debate, Labour’s Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor said, ‘we probably don’t have enough tax in this country’ and he thought the next Labour government would need more taxes from New Zealanders.

“The video footage was released to debate participants however Labour has now demanded it be recalled because of Mr O’Connor’s comments.

“Labour is all over the show on tax. David Parker threw in his job as Revenue Minister after the Prime Minister ruled out a wealth tax, Labour is now considering removing GST from fruit and veges despite Grant Robertson’s vocal opposition to it and now we have Mr O’Connor more or less lamenting his leader’s decision to rule a line through a wealth tax.

“Labour needs to come clean with New Zealanders and be up front about what their tax policy actually is.

“Labour’s fiscal woes have nothing to do with tax revenue and everything to do with their addiction to spending. Despite collecting tens of billions of dollars more in tax, Labour is still running massive deficits, because they can’t help but spend every last cent they can get their hands on.

“National will rebuild the economy to reduce the cost of living, lift incomes and deliver better public services for all New Zealanders. We will also cut wasteful spending and deliver tax relief to hardworking Kiwis.”

