National Will Repeal Three Waters In First 100 Days

Labour's Three Waters backdown bill has now been rammed through Parliament under urgency after a truncated and undemocratic process, but its days are numbered, and within 100 days of a National Government - it's gone, National’s spokesperson for Local Government Simon Watts says.

“Labour’s unpopular Three Waters Bill has been a disaster from start to finish. Over 86,000 people voiced their opposition to the first bill – and then Labour was caught out trying to entrench part of the bill.

"Three Waters is broken and unworkable, and as the first part of National's Three Waters Plan, we'll repeal it in our first 100 days in office.

"Unlike Labour's broken reforms, National has a plan, so Kiwis don't have to worry about sewage on their streets, un-swimmable beaches, or having to boil their drinking water.

National’s Local Water Done Well Plan will:

Repeal Three Waters and scrap the 10 co-governed mega-entities

Restore council ownership and control

Set strict rules for water quality and investment in infrastructure

Ensure water services are financially sustainable.

“Under National, water stays in local hands and investment in water infrastructure is secured so that New Zealanders can be sure their water is safe and affordable.”

