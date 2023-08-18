Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Stopping The Slide – Restoring Health And Education

Friday, 18 August 2023, 9:42 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“New Zealand’s future prosperity depends on the next Government being able to fix the crises in health and education. It’s going to be a huge job, but ACT is committed to turning things around,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“The state of New Zealand’s health and education services are slipping away from first world status, but with some political courage they can be turned around. This week ACT has highlighted a range of solutions for restoring them, whether its solutions for the truancy crisis, new ways to fund health infrastructure, innovative education facilities that service underprivileged Kiwis, or ways to fix the health workforce crisis. This is the Real Change that New Zealand so desperately needs.

“If Labour has proven one thing, it’s that we can’t spend our way out of this mess. Spending in education is up 38 per cent in five years, but fewer kids attend and learn less when they do. Health spending is up 68 per cent. It’s impossible to fathom where all those billions have gone, but they’re not coming back.

“We’re not passing down enough knowledge for New Zealand students to have a bright future. The Ministry of Education is failing young New Zealanders by focussing on ideological fads instead of equipping them with the skills they need.

“Just look at the curriculum refresh, the English Curriculum Refresh says ‘Throughout history, literature, language, and texts have been used to uplift and share, and to dominate and exclude. Recognising and using the power and influence of literature, language, and texts give us tools to advocate for ourselves and others. Exploring the effects of colonisation on our languages and literatures is an important part of understanding power relations in Aotearoa New Zealand.’ However, it does not mention spelling, grammar, or punctuation.

“That’s a pretty good indication as to why the latest Progress in International Literacy Study (PIRLS) report says Russian children, living under a corrupt war mongering dictatorship, have overtaken New Zealand children in literacy.

“That is before we consider the various fads of ‘Modern Learning Environments,’ ‘Child-centered education’ (hint, if children already knew what they need to know, education wouldn’t be necessary), and the whole language model of education.

“ACT believes the principles of the charter model have the answer for all education: Demand high standards, trust principals and teachers as professionals able to achieve them, reward excellence, do not tolerate failure. This is what it takes when it comes to the raising of children and this is what will inform ACT’s approach to education.

“Healthcare has had problems for years. The DHBs were broke, Kiwis got far fewer funded medicines than Aussies or Brits, and the system was held together by the goodwill of health professionals long before Labour decided to completely blow it up with a huge bureaucratic reform.

“ACT would end the racial division, stop the war on anything private, fund GP clinics properly, use private surgeries where they’re more efficient, welcome overseas nurses and doctors to bolster the workforce, cut red tape preventing care, and use public private partnerships to get facilities built, because nobody believes the Government is good at building and maintaining hospitals.

“We don’t want to return to the system Labour destroyed, we want New Zealand to have a genuinely world class system where anyone who needs to be seen can get an appointment.

“The stakes couldn’t be higher this election. New Zealand can’t afford to keep sliding away from first world status in health and education. A change of Government alone won’t do it, we need a Government of Real Change.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Election: Talbot Mills Poll Shows Close Race


Gordon Campbell: On The Elitism Framing The Election Discourse

Almost all the tax experts rounded up by the mainstream media have damned the proposal to remove GST from healthy food, calling it “stupid” or “populist” - a bad word used to condemn anything at odds with the elite consensus. If we've entered a phase where the worth of socio-economic policy is to be determined by a panel of tax experts, many of whom have skin in the game, then at least they should try to be consistent. More



 
 
Government: Transport Gets $5B Boost For 2024-27

David Parker has released the draft Government Policy Statement on land transport for consultation which proposes increasing funding to $20.8B and targets reducing congestion & emissions, boosting productivity, and improving network resilience. More


Reserve Bank: OCR Remains At 5.50%

The Monetary Policy Committee will maintain the Official Cash Rate at 5.50%, saying it needs to stay at restrictive levels to ensure annual consumer price inflation returns to the 1-3% target range, while also supporting maximum sustainable employment. More


Te Ara Uhunga Ora: 10,000 Days To Predator Freedom

Aotearoa has 10,000 days to accomplish the ambitious goal of eradicating possums, rats, and stoats by the end of 2050. Thousands of community groups across the country are doing their part and the movement is gaining momentum exponentially, bringing people together for a common goal. More

Government: Closing The Gender Pay Gap

"Around 900 entities with over 250 employees will be required to publicly report their gender pay gap ... Requiring companies to publish their gender pay gap will encourage them to address the drivers of those gaps and increase transparency for workers," says Minister for Women Jan Tinetti. More


Green Party: Comparing The Green Party’s & Labour’s Family Support

"Hundreds of thousands of people are struggling to cover things like food, rent, mortgage repayments, and power bills. We are the only party with a plan to make sure everyone gets the support they need to cover the weekly shop, pay the bills, & afford rent ... paid for from a fair tax system," says Ricardo Mendendez March. More


Weekend Podcast: BlackRock & Polls With Special Guest Peter Field

Making his debut with the 'Politics from Canterbury' team is University of Canterbury Associate Professor Peter Field who discusses geopolitics, investment giant BlackRock, banning cell phones from schools, and the latest political poll in which Labour slumped to 27%. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 