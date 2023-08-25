Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Parliament

Worrying Emergency Department Data

Friday, 25 August 2023, 1:16 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

A detailed breakdown of emergency department data shows worrying gaps for some of our key emergency departments, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says.

“Revealed data from Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall shows that Wellington, Palmerston North and Dunedin emergency departments were running at concerningly high wait times before winter.

“The previous National Government had a target of 95 per cent of patients being seen within six hours in an emergency department. Since Labour took office six years ago and removed health targets, sick and injured New Zealanders have been forced to wait longer.

“For Wellington in March this year, only 47 per cent of patients were being seen within six hours. This is an appalling statistic for our capital city and for those who live there.

“Worse still is our essential provincial hospitals, with Dunedin only having 53 per cent of patients being seen within six hours and Palmerston North having a shocking 44 per cent of patients.

“This data shows a snapshot of how our hospitals were coping in the first quarter – before winter and when health intensity is generally less. Unfortunately Labour is hiding from scrutiny and refusing to release more data before the election so New Zealanders won’t know how our health sector is coping when they vote.

“What New Zealanders can be assured of is that a National government will deliver better health outcomes by boosting the health workforce, bringing back lifesaving health targets such as emergency department wait times, and ensure funding is going to our hardworking front line.

“All Labour has delivered in health is longer wait times, a health workforce crisis, staff burnout, and a half a billion dollar bureaucratic health restructure which went to back room staff. Not one health metric has improved under Labour, but billions of scarce health resources have been spent, while our medical frontline and sick and injured Kiwis continue to suffer.

“National will rebuild the economy so that we can invest more in our public services and deliver better health that New Zealanders deserves.”

