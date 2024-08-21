Christopher Luxon Hangs Councils Out To Dry

“The Government is ignoring its responsibilities to councils and setting up local elected officials to take the blame for its lack of action,” Labour local government spokesperson Kieran McAnulty said.

“They’re washing their hands of local issues. The LGNZ conference was an opportunity to give the sector some support into the future. Instead, the Prime Minister gave local elected officials a patronising lecture. It’s completely out of touch.

“The solution is to empower and fund Councils to do more, not remove their influence in their communities.

“They’ve cancelled the Affordable Water Reforms, dismissed the recommendations from the Future of Local Government Review that would have given Councils additional revenue, and are looking to limit funding for Councils after a severe weather events. Then they have the gall to turn around and blame Councils for putting rates up.

“The fact is that the Government hasn’t taken any action to support councils, forcing them to rely solely on rates that won’t even cover the basics. A spineless and cynical political move. The equivalent to tying someone legs together then criticising them for not being able to walk.

“Good Mayors and Councillors may lose their jobs as part of the backlash to higher rates when it’s the Government that have left them with no choice,” Kieran McAnulty said.

