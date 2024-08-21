Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Christopher Luxon Hangs Councils Out To Dry

Wednesday, 21 August 2024, 6:01 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

“The Government is ignoring its responsibilities to councils and setting up local elected officials to take the blame for its lack of action,” Labour local government spokesperson Kieran McAnulty said.

“They’re washing their hands of local issues. The LGNZ conference was an opportunity to give the sector some support into the future. Instead, the Prime Minister gave local elected officials a patronising lecture. It’s completely out of touch.

“The solution is to empower and fund Councils to do more, not remove their influence in their communities.

“They’ve cancelled the Affordable Water Reforms, dismissed the recommendations from the Future of Local Government Review that would have given Councils additional revenue, and are looking to limit funding for Councils after a severe weather events. Then they have the gall to turn around and blame Councils for putting rates up.

“The fact is that the Government hasn’t taken any action to support councils, forcing them to rely solely on rates that won’t even cover the basics. A spineless and cynical political move. The equivalent to tying someone legs together then criticising them for not being able to walk.

“Good Mayors and Councillors may lose their jobs as part of the backlash to higher rates when it’s the Government that have left them with no choice,” Kieran McAnulty said.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Labour Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 