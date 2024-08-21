Govt Overreach On Councils An Assault On Local Democracy

The Government’s move to enforce austerity measures on councils is an assault on local democracy.

“This shows how hollow Christopher Luxon’s commitment to localism is, but also how impervious he is to the challenges of local government,” says the Green Party’s spokesperson for Local Government Celia Wade-Brown.

“Our councils should be supported to empower our communities, particularly in the face of climate change and the natural disasters that come with it.

“However, the Prime Minister has instead chosen to punch down on local government and erode the agency of our local communities. Democratically elected councils alongside their communities should be able to decide what constitutes a ‘core activity’.

“A council with a mandate to combat climate change should be empowered to do that and not be blocked by the anti-environment agenda of the coalition Government.

“The Government’s three water reforms have already thrown councils into financial disarray, limiting capacity to deliver in critical areas. Today’s announcement will only see our local authorities fall further into austerity.

“Luxon’s party spent most of the last Parliament term attacking the previous government for allegedly interfering with the independence of councils, and yet here he is doing just that.

“This is the latest episode of overreach in a series of blows for councils. We have seen unsafe speed limit increases forced on local communities, funding for public transport cut, fast-tracking overriding local decisions, and councils forced to hold expensive, unnecessary referenda on Māori Wards.

“The Government needs to stop dictating policy to councils and instead work with our communities in achieving the change they need. The Green Party would ensure councils are properly resourced to serve their communities,” says Celia Wade-Brown.

