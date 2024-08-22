Govt In Thrall To Tobacco Lobbyists

The National Government has put the interests of tobacco lobbyists ahead of New Zealanders and their health.

“Today’s revelations that tobacco lobbyists have been trying to portray their products as healthy, and target political parties to get favourable tax cuts and less regulation demonstrates how much influence they have over NZ First in particular,” Labour health spokesperson Ayesha Verrall said.

Associate Health Minister Casey Costello has cut $216 million off excise tax for heated tobacco products, and has ignored officials’ advice that there’s no evidence these products are less harmful than cigarettes.

“Casey Costello appears to have done what Philip Morris sought to achieve in a strategy document obtained by RNZ. Her actions mirror goals in their plan.

“She seems to be in thrall to tobacco lobbyists, who have no interest in New Zealanders’ health, only in making profit and keeping consumers addicted to their products.

“I fail to see how the minister charged with achieving a smokefree New Zealand can be so irresponsible with New Zealanders’ health and money. How can she justify a massive tax break for a product that hasn’t been shown to reduce smoking rates?

“The Government has been able to come up with all this money for tax cuts on heated tobacco products and several billion for landlords, while slashing thousands of jobs and cutting health services.

“This Phillip Morris lobbying document has no regard for New Zealanders’ health, and by virtue of meeting its demands it appears the Minister, New Zealand First and the wider Government don’t either,” Ayesha Verrall said.

