Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Govt In Thrall To Tobacco Lobbyists

Thursday, 22 August 2024, 11:25 am
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

The National Government has put the interests of tobacco lobbyists ahead of New Zealanders and their health.

“Today’s revelations that tobacco lobbyists have been trying to portray their products as healthy, and target political parties to get favourable tax cuts and less regulation demonstrates how much influence they have over NZ First in particular,” Labour health spokesperson Ayesha Verrall said.

Associate Health Minister Casey Costello has cut $216 million off excise tax for heated tobacco products, and has ignored officials’ advice that there’s no evidence these products are less harmful than cigarettes.

“Casey Costello appears to have done what Philip Morris sought to achieve in a strategy document obtained by RNZ. Her actions mirror goals in their plan.

“She seems to be in thrall to tobacco lobbyists, who have no interest in New Zealanders’ health, only in making profit and keeping consumers addicted to their products.

“I fail to see how the minister charged with achieving a smokefree New Zealand can be so irresponsible with New Zealanders’ health and money. How can she justify a massive tax break for a product that hasn’t been shown to reduce smoking rates? 

“The Government has been able to come up with all this money for tax cuts on heated tobacco products and several billion for landlords, while slashing thousands of jobs and cutting health services.

“This Phillip Morris lobbying document has no regard for New Zealanders’ health, and by virtue of meeting its demands it appears the Minister, New Zealand First and the wider Government don’t either,” Ayesha Verrall said.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Labour Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 