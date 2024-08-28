Waititi Urges Rotorua Lakes Council To Immediately Stop Works At Lake Rotokākahi

Te Pāti Māori co-leader and Member of Parliament for Waiariki, which includes Rotorua, has written to Rotorua Lakes Councillors requesting they immediately stop sewerage piping works at Lake Rotokākahi in Rotorua.

“Mana whenua have been urging Rotorua Lakes Council to stop works and look at alternative plans to protect the taiao, as well as the wāhi tapu at Lake Rotokākahi. The council needs to listen,” said Rawiri Waititi.

“Lake Rotokākahi is a wāhi tapu (sacred site) for mana whenua and is the resting place of many of their tīpuna killed in the Mount Tarawera eruption of 1886.

“Mana whenua are not only concerned about the desecration of their wāhi tapu by the current sewage scheme, but also the future environmental damage that will put their roto and its surrounding ecosystems at risk.

“This act by the council is a clear breach of Article Two of Te Tiriti o Waitangi, which guarantees Māori the undisturbed possession of their full and exclusive rights to their estates, domains, lands, forests, moana, and taonga for as long as they wish to retain them.

“The demands from mana whenua are clear: immediately stop works, adopt alternative routes, and for the Government to step in and support Rotorua Lakes Council with alternative plans.

“As the MP for Waiariki, I stand in solidarity with the protectors of Lake Rotokākahi and support their efforts to protect their whenua.

“I support mana whenua continuing to hold the frontline on their whenua, focused on protecting wāhi tapu, and preserving their taiao for their mokopuna until the council has met their demands.

“We, as tangata whenua, must be the kaitiaki our tīpuna entrusted us to be and make the decisions our mokopuna deserve to inherit.”

Waititi has written to all Rotorua Lakes Councillors, the Prime Minister, the Minister of Local Government, and the Minister of Infrastructure.

