Rollout Of Onboard Cameras To Continue

Wednesday, 25 September 2024, 8:57 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Shane Jones
Minister for Oceans and Fisheries

The rollout of onboard cameras on commercial fishing vessels will continue and discard rules will be amended under fisheries reforms proposed by Oceans and Fisheries Minister Shane Jones.

Mr Jones is proposing practical changes that will reduce red tape, provide a boost to commercial fishers, and ensure a thriving and sustainable seafood industry.

“These proposed changes will help a vital sector that supports 9000 jobs nationally and attracts $1.6 billion in export revenue by simplifying rules and making our fisheries system more efficient.”

The rollout of cameras on commercial fishing vessels will continue but the timeframes will be extended by three months to allow time to complete the installations.

“Officials have taken a close look at the operating costs associated with cameras and have identified scope for significant reductions. I plan to limit the cost recovery levies on industry for onboard cameras to a level comparable with the cost of observers on vessels,” Mr Jones says.

The important matter of privacy for fishers who work with cameras on their vessels will also be considered in the upcoming proposals.

Another proposed change includes amending discard rules so fishers with monitoring on their vessels have more options for dealing with their catch. At present, fishers are required to land all their catch on shore unless an exception is in place.

Once introduced, the rules will allow fishers to legally return fish to the sea as long they have cameras or observers on board to verify catch, and the discards are counted against their annual catch entitlement.

“It will make the most of the onboard cameras and simplify the rules for fishers, reflecting challenges at sea. It recognises that as long as fishers are operating inside their catch entitlement, the Government shouldn’t be making decisions for fishers about what they should do with their catch,” Mr Jones says.

Unnecessary red tape will also be removed from the decision-making process for setting catch limits.

“I will look to speed up decision-making to make the most of our fisheries resources to generate income that supports jobs in our communities. I will consult on a range of changes that will enable faster and more effective decision-making when setting catch limits,” Mr Jones says.

The changes are being developed into specific proposals and feedback will be sought from early next year.”

