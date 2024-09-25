Hundreds More Jobs Cuts On Housing Frontline

The Government has shown its true intentions for the public service and economy – it’s not to get more public servants back to the office, it’s more job losses.

“Reports of more than 300 jobs to go at Kāinga Ora shows that National has no interest in solving the housing crisis, but just wants to see an end to public housing,” Labour housing spokesperson Kieran McAnulty said.

“The people doing these jobs are the very people that have helped deliver record number of houses for New Zealanders. Now they’re thanking them by taking away their jobs and incomes.

“Chris Bishop and Tama Potaka promised New Zealanders they would build more houses than Labour yet so far, their record on housing is to make it harder for people to access emergency housing, easier to be kicked out of tenancies and taking Kāinga Ora from building record numbers of homes to funding none.

“This has been the Government’s agenda all along. We can’t forget the last National government ended up with 1,500 fewer public homes than it started with and sucked out $576 million in dividends.

“They’ve also capped funding for community housing providers at 750 houses per year, and scrapped the First Home Grant.

“Chris Bishop is all talk and no delivery. His actions will result in more people homeless and less public housing - exactly what happened the last time National were in Government,” Kieran McAnulty said.

