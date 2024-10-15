Film Commission Puts Itself On A Platter For Spending Cuts

ACT’s Arts, Culture and Heritage spokesperson Todd Stephenson is questioning the value of funding the Film Commission after it was revealed that the organisation spent more than $145,000 on a trip for four to the Cannes Film Festival in France.

“In May, at the height of a cost-of-living crisis and when New Zealanders were reading apocalyptic headlines about austerity in Wellington, four Film Commission staff were enjoying a six-figure junket in Cannes,” says Mr Stephenson.

“The new Government had repeatedly emphasised the need for spending restraint, but the Film Commission – hardly a core government agency – doubled down on discretionary spending. In a single two-week blowout, four staff spent more than $24,000 on food and drink including fine French dining and dozens of bottles of wine and craft beer. In addition, $21,704 was spent on travel, $24,329 on accommodation, and $74,795 on ‘operational’ costs – including office rental and utilities.

“Browsing the receipts, obtained by the Taxpayers’ Union, is enough to make you sick.

“The irony is that the Film Commission spends on boozy dinners to schmooze executives into coming to New Zealand and taking millions of dollars in film subsidies. You’d think the subsidies would be attractive enough on their own.

“The film industry is lucky to receive subsidies, but when the distributor spends like this it discredits our film subsidy programme and tempts cuts.

"This is an organisation seemingly incapable of making spending sacrifices that households have been forced to make. Just last year they spent more than $16,000 on parties for their CEOs. And in 2022, another CEO was given a $438,700 severance package – despite only having been in the role for nine months, four of which were on paid leave.

“The Commission has doubled in size since 2014, but we’re left scratching our heads about what benefits have come from this bloat.

“ACT is always on the lookout for further savings, and the Film Commission has just presented itself on a silver platter. Would anyone even notice if the Commission’s operational budget was cut in half?”

