Oranga Tamariki Act Changes A Step In The Right Direction

Hon Karen Chhour

Minister for Children

Changes to the Oranga Tamariki Act 1989 included in an Omnibus Bill are long overdue and a positive step in the right direction, Minister for Children Karen Chhour says.

As part of the National Apology today, the Responding to Abuse in Care Legislation Amendment Bill had its first reading.

“I am proud to have been a part of this day and help make changes to outdated, restrictive legislation,” Karen Chhour says.

The Bill includes amendments to remove strip searches of children in secure residences, clarify the amount of time a child can be placed in secure care units, and provide new search powers for people visiting youth justice facilities.

“The thousands of survivors who shared their experiences with the Royal Commission have been clear - the system must improve its protections against abuse and neglect.

“The amendments to the Oranga Tamariki Act included in this Bill are a positive step in that direction and form the beginning of our action.

“This Bill removes the authority to strip search children and young people in secure residences, eliminating one of the most restrictive powers in the care system.

“It introduces a requirement for Oranga Tamariki to develop a tailored search plan for each child or young person in these residences. This plan will ensure their search and gender preferences are respected and will reflect their unique needs and vulnerabilities.

“For the five secure Youth Justice residences, I am introducing new search provisions to reduce the risk of harmful and unauthorised items entering the residence.

“Care-experienced young people have said they support these provisions, and they want residences to be safe.

“The Bill also makes a minor technical amendment that clarifies an ambiguity in the Act regarding the maximum time a child or young person can spend in secure care before Court oversight is required to approve an extension,” she says.

“I have said before that I want our system to ensure that every child in this country is raised in a loving and stable home that sets them up to succeed for life.

“For the children and young people cared for in our secure residences, safety is the fundamental condition for creating this stable environment.”

