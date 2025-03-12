Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Parliament

Govt Procurement Plan Cuts Wages And Trashes The Environment

Wednesday, 12 March 2025, 2:25 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

The Government’s new procurement rules are a blatant attack on workers and the environment, showing once again that National’s priorities are completely out of touch with everyday Kiwis.

“Nicola Willis is so desperate to have their failing policies work that they are selling working Kiwis and the environment down the river. The Government’s procurement announcement shows their priorities: they want to cut wages while making it easier to ignore environmental standards,” Labour finance and economy spokesperson Barbara Edmonds said.

“Labour stands for jobs, health, and homes—that means fair pay, strong public services, and a future where working people aren’t left behind. Removing the living wage requirement just proves National doesn’t care about working Kiwis.

“At a time when we should be tackling climate change, this Government is also choosing to gut basic sustainability measures. The Government should be leading by example, not falling behind the rest of the world,” Barbara Edmonds said.

"No one working full-time should be struggling to put food on the table, but that’s exactly what National is enabling by scrapping living wage requirements. All workers, whether you’re a cleaner, a caterer, or a security guard, deserve better,” Labour workplace relations spokesperson Jan Tinetti said.

“Removing the living wage requirement proves National doesn’t care about the people who keep our schools, hospitals, and public buildings running. That’s not ‘growth,’ it’s a slap in the face to working Kiwis,” Jan Tinetti said.

