End-of-Life Choice Society is pleased
Wednesday, 13 November 2019, 8:54 pm
Press Release: End of Life Choice Society
Media release – for immediate publication 13 November
2019
The End-of-Life Choice Society is pleased MPs have
recognised that the majority of voters across a wide
spectrum of society want a law change to allow the
terminally ill to die free of intolerable pain and
suffering, its president Dr Mary Panko said on
Wednesday.
“We applaud our legislators for refusing to
surrender to the barrage of lies and misinformation
opponents of change have lobbied at them over recent
years.” Dr Panko said campaigners for end-of-life choice
had waited 24 years for Parliament to take this step to
reduce bad deaths in New Zealand.
“We look forward to
the referendum confirming that New Zealanders can join more
than 200 million people around the world who live in
jurisdictions with compassionate enlightened laws allowing
freedom of choice to die with dignity.
“New Zealanders
can rest assured that no more will die when the law is
adopted, but fewer will suffer,” Dr Panko
said.
