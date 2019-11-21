Emerging Pacific leaders to meet in New Zealand

Emerging political leaders from 15 Pacific countries and territories will be in New Zealand next week to meet with one and other, and their New Zealand counterparts, to discuss major challenges and opportunities in the Pacific.

The Pacific Parliamentary Forum takes place every three years and enables knowledge sharing on key issues and parliamentary practices, with the aim of building relationships and enhancing parliamentary democracy in the Pacific.

The first two days of the forum will offer delegates the opportunity to engage with Pacific communities and businesses in Auckland.

Organisations involved include The Fono Medical Service, Manukau Institute of Technology and the TROW Group.

The Pacific MPs will also visit the electorate offices of several Auckland-based New Zealand MPs including, Denise Lee, Aupito William Sio, Simon O’Connor and Louisa Wall, and hear from a panel of NZ List MPs.

The final two days of the forum will focus on exploring issues of importance to the Pacific through a series of debates and workshops at the NZ Parliament and on the Waiwhetu Marae.

Debate topics are:

The links between diverse representation and the functions of parliaments

Amplifying the Pacific voice

Speaker of the House, the Rt Hon Trevor Mallard says, “It is a real pleasure to host the third Pacific Parliamentary Forum and to welcome fellow Pacific MPs to our shores.”

“New Zealand Parliament is committed to supporting Pacific parliamentarians and the forum is a valuable opportunity to build on existing relationships and promote increased cooperation and political cohesion.”

“I am very much looking forward to meeting the delegates and exploring issues of importance to the region alongside them.”

During the forum delegates will also hear from the Minister for Finance, Hon Grant Robertson, and the Minister for Pacific Peoples, Hon Aupito William Sio.



Details:

Pacific Parliamentary Forum Debates

Debate one: The links between diverse representation and the functions of parliaments

4pm, Wednesday 27 November

Debate two: Amplifying the Pacific voice

10am, Thursday 28 November

Debate three: General Debate

1.30pm, Thursday 28 November





