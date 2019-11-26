Local ‘biodiversity frameworks’ will become yet another tax
Tuesday, 26 November 2019, 10:23 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
Planned ‘biodiversity
frameworks’ for local councils will serve as
yet another regulatory hurdle to affordable housing, warns
the New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union.
Taxpayers' Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says,
“Requiring local councils to create a complex patchwork of
new rules and processes surrounding land use is likely to
drive up the cost of building homes, or anything else for
that matter. If a landowner isn’t allowed to cut down a
tree on their property, that will reinforce the artificial
land shortage that drives the housing shortage.”
“Even if a landowner is ultimately given building
permission, the time and cost of navigating yet another
consent process will ultimately be passed on to the home
buyer or renter.”
“The same applies to
agriculture. Farmers tend to dread being told their land has
been deemed an ‘outstanding natural landscape’ under the
RMA. The last thing farmers need is to surrender more even
more power to local authorities and iwi
groups.”
