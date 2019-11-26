Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Local ‘biodiversity frameworks’ will become yet another tax

Tuesday, 26 November 2019, 10:23 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

Planned ‘biodiversity frameworks’ for local councils will serve as yet another regulatory hurdle to affordable housing, warns the New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union.

Taxpayers' Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says, “Requiring local councils to create a complex patchwork of new rules and processes surrounding land use is likely to drive up the cost of building homes, or anything else for that matter. If a landowner isn’t allowed to cut down a tree on their property, that will reinforce the artificial land shortage that drives the housing shortage.”

“Even if a landowner is ultimately given building permission, the time and cost of navigating yet another consent process will ultimately be passed on to the home buyer or renter.”

“The same applies to agriculture. Farmers tend to dread being told their land has been deemed an ‘outstanding natural landscape’ under the RMA. The last thing farmers need is to surrender more even more power to local authorities and iwi groups.”

Consulting On Policy Statement: Protecting Indigenous Biodiversity

"We have unique natural landscapes and indigenous biodiversity. Under the Resource Management Act 1991 (RMA) councils are required to maintain and protect indigenous biodiversity. However the RMA has not given councils clear enough direction on how to achieve this.

We have seen a serious decline in our native plants, animals and habitats in parts of the country and we need to do more to address that situation.

“To turn this situation around the government is consulting on a proposed National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity (NPSIB) that requires councils to work closely with tangata whenua, landowners and communities to identify and look after significant indigenous biodiversity.” More>>

 

