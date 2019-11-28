Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Erebus apology is a game changer

Thursday, 28 November 2019, 4:39 pm
Press Release: NZ Air Line Pilots' Association

Today’s apology by the Government and Air New Zealand to the families of those killed in the 1979 Erebus disaster is a game changer for this country’s pilots and our entire aviation industry, according to the President of the New Zealand Air Line Pilots’ Association (NZALPA), Captain Andrew Ridling.

“The Erebus disaster, and the tumultuous events that followed, had a lasting effect on aviation in New Zealand and on relationships with Air New Zealand. The pilots on board the aircraft that day were subject to unfair conjecture and blame that affected their professional reputations,” said Captain Ridling.

“We have waited a very long time to see that put right. Our thoughts are now with the families of the crew and every passenger who was on board the aircraft that day.”

Captain Ridling acknowledged the role of women in leadership in New Zealand – noting that it was Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Air New Zealand Chair Dame Therese Walsh making the apology. He also acknowledged the role of Transport Minister Phil Twyford in the apology.

“It’s impossible to underestimate the effect of just a few words. It’s very important to us and the families to hear the Prime Minister say the pilots were not responsible for this tragedy,” Captain Ridling said.

“For New Zealanders, the word Erebus is not just a mountain on a cold distant continent. It is now a by-word for a dark time we hope we will never experience again,” he said.

“We share the sentiment of the Prime Minister when she says we must all keep striving to make better.”

Earlier today, when he spoke at the commemorative service at the Erebus Crew Memorial Garden at Auckland Airport, Captain Ridling said he appreciated the efforts of the Government and the Minister of Transport in supporting the Erebus Memorial and urged the New Zealand public to get behind the Government in progressing this.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from NZ Air Line Pilots' Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


40 Years On: Prime Minister Delivers Erebus Apology

257 people died on the slopes of Mt Erebus on 28 November 1979, 40 years ago today. Let me pause to acknowledge the enormity of that loss, and the effect it has had on the lives of the families – and also on the lives of those who took part in Operation Overdue.

That loss, in and of itself, was huge. It sent ripples across the country, and trauma that those who weren’t directly affected would probably struggle to fathom.

But that loss and grief was compounded. It was undeniably worsened by the events that followed. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On The Alleged Sins Of NZ First

Be it the scandals he has uncovered (eg the Winebox) or the scandals he has featured in… Peters is, as they say, good copy. He sells newspapers, as the Dominion-Post showed yet again the other day when it put its revelations about the New Zealand First Foundation on its front page. More>>

Gun Law Changes: Time Extension For Those In Exemption Processes

Regulations that take effect tomorrow will ensure firearms owners who have already started a specific exemptions based process for their prohibited items will continue to be legally protected after 20 December 2019. More>>

Walking: Safer Speed Limits For Schools

The Government is delivering on its commitment to make streets safer for kids to walk and cycle to school, by reducing speed limits to a maximum of 40 km/h around urban schools and 60 km/h around rural schools. More>>

ALSO:

Bigger, Wider Landfill Levy: Next Plan On Tackling Waste

“In the past decade, people have sent nearly 30 million tonnes of waste to municipal landfills around the country – a 50 per cent increase in waste that can often be recycled, composted or reused. We can’t allow this situation to continue” says Eugenie Sage. More>>

ALSO:

Criminal Justice: Salvation Army Proposes Raft Of Initiatives

Tthe report goes further than what government is prepared to implement at this stage. It notes that poverty and deprivation together with attitudes in the courts and procedural delays cause ‘push and lock’ factors, drawing individuals into crime and making it difficult for them to leave. More>>

Health Minister: Hepatitis Foundation's Excessive Spending 'Unacceptable'

The Foundation and key government agencies are refusing to front over a damning report from the regulator, Charities Services... The man who set up the Hepatitis Foundation is appalled by the chairperson's extravagant expenses and the time it's taken for an investigation to be made public. More>>

Consulting On Policy Statement: Protecting Indigenous Biodiversity

"We have unique natural landscapes and indigenous biodiversity. Under the Resource Management Act 1991 (RMA) councils are required to maintain and protect indigenous biodiversity. However the RMA has not given councils clear enough direction on how to achieve this...” More>>

ALSO:

Earlier:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 